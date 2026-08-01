Kinyamal chases historic three-peat as Kenya eyes golden finish in Glasgow

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Kenya’s Wyclife Kinyamal (right) reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the 800m semi-final one during the 2026 Commonwealth Games at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, on Thursday. [AFP]

Wyclife Kinyamal will today be out to cement his place among Kenya’s athletics greats when he lines up for the men’s 800m final on the last day of athletics action at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The reigning champion is on the verge of making history by winning an unprecedented third consecutive Commonwealth title; having bagged gold in 2018 and successfully defended his crown in 2022.

Kinyamal booked his place in the final on Thursday after an astounding performance in the semi-finals, where he qualified alongside countryman Kelvin Loti.

The duo will carry the hopes of an expectant nation as Kenya seeks to conclude its athletics campaign on a high.

Speaking after qualifying for the final, Kinyamal expressed confidence in his battle to retain the title despite the wet conditions in Glasgow.

“My focus is to defend the title. Rain in Glasgow is something we expected and should have prepared for. It should not prevent athletes from producing their best performances,” he said.

The experienced middle-distance runner won the opening semi-final in 1:44.91 to advance alongside Australia’s Peter Bol and England’s Alex Botterill and Ben Pattison.

“Getting into the final wasn’t easy, but I have the experience from winning in 2018 and 2022, and that gives me confidence going into the race,” Kinyamal added.

Loti also impressed, producing a breakthrough performance to win the second semi-final in 1:45.09 ahead of Australia’s Luke Boyes and Peyton Craig, as well as Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson.

“Making the final alongside Kinyamal is a dream come true. This is my first major international championship final. I competed at last year’s World Championships but didn’t make the final,” Loti said.

Kenya will also be chasing glory in the men’s One Mile final, where Timothy Cheruiyot and Brian Komen face a world-class field led by Scotland’s Josh Kerr.

Cheruiyot, the 2019 world 1500m champion, secured his place in the final after finishing second in the opening semi-final in 3:58.98 behind Kerr, the Olympic 1500m silver medallist, who recently broke the Mile world record.

In the men’s 5000m final, World Under-20 champion Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi will team up with Cornelius Kemboi and Mathew Kipsang as Kenya targets another podium finish.

The Kenyan trio will battle Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo, Dan Kibet and Kenneth Kiprop, Tanzania’s Daniel Sinda and Benjamin Ratsim, and Australia’s Ky Robinson and Seth O’Donnell in what promises to be another thrilling contest.

Meanwhile, world champion Lilian Odira was expected to take on a star-studded field that included Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell in the women’s event.

In the decathlon, Edwin Too, a two-time African silver medallist, finished second in the men’s 110m hurdles with 743 points, trailing Grenada’s Lindon Victor after the discipline.