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Kenya's Okaka falls to England's Shittu

By Ben Ahenda | Jul. 31, 2026
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Kenya's Robert Okaka (red) in past action against DRC's Anauel Ngamissengue. [AFP]

Kenya's last boxing hope, Robert Okaka, has bowed out of the Commonwealth Games Boxing Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Okaka was beaten on a unanimous points decision (5-0) by England's Dimeji Shittu at the SEC Centre of Scottish Events Campus on Wednesday night.

The boxer, who gave a good account of himself in the three rounds, wasn't lucky, just like his first three teammates who had bowed out earlier having indicated their ambitions to reach the medal bracket.

It was a match that could have either been won or lost on a split-points decision had Okaka been accurate on target and faster with his jabs, just like Shittu, who now proceeds to the semi-finals.

Okaka, who was the only Kenyan boxer left in the big games, bowed out as a polished and established fighter from his exploits in the bout.

He proceeded to the last eight having beaten Tanzania's Yusuf Changalawe on points in the Round of 16.

"We are here to get to the respectable stages of these games after some rigorous training sessions here and at home," Okaka had told Standard Sports before the match.

The unanimous points' decision showed that all five judges favoured the English fighter.

Okaka gave a good account of himself, particularly in the second round, but was not accurate on target as opposed to his opponent, who was good in the first round.

Kenya was represented by four boxers in the contingent who included Okaka, light middleweight (70kg) Boniface Mogunde, featherweight (57kg) Amina Martha and lightweight (60kg) Rosemarion Achieng'.

All four boxers lost on a unanimous points decision, indicating their inability to score points at the international level.

Their focus now shifts to other international assignments all around the globe.

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Related Topics

Boxing Robert Okaka Commonwealth Games Boxing Championships Dimeji Shittu
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