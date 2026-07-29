Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Commonwealth Games: Sigh of relief for Kenya as boxer Okaka romps into quarter-finals

By Ben Ahenda | Jul. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s Robert Okaka (right) in a past action against Democratic Republic of Congo’s Anauel Ngamissengue Mpi. [AFP]

National light heavyweight champion Robert Okaka overcame Yusuf Changalawe of Tanzania to secure Kenya’s first victory in boxing at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Okaka defeated Changalawe on a unanimous points’ decision in the round of 16 on Monday night.

As a result, Okaka automatically cruised into the quarter-finals in the fight for top honours.

And it must have been a big relief for head coach Musa Benjamin following the earlier two losses by Kenyan fighters.

The former Africa Zone Three light heavyweight champion defeated Changalawe 5-0 in the one-sided match at SEC Centre, Scottish Event Campus, in Glasgow.

Okaka impressed all five judges on duty that night to score 30-27, 30-27, 30-25, 30-27 and 30-27 against the Tanzanian champion.

On his way to face Okaka in the Round of 32, Changalawe had outpointed David Akintola of Nigeria.

That’s the second time that Okaka, who boxes for Kenya Open champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has come out to the rescue of ‘The Hit Squad’ at a time their graph was heading south.

Before he took a flight to Scotland, Okaka said: “We are again going for bigger things. We only want to win medals, nothing more.”

He had predicted he would not disappoint in Glasgow.

“I’m going there (Glasgow) to win matches,” he had said.

The first time Okaka shone was in the World Boxing Championships in Dubai last year when he equally cruised into quarter-finals to qualify for the lucrative financial bracket of the tournament after all other boxers had earlier exited.

However, Okaka lost to Bizhamov Dzhambulat of Russia to become the first Kenyan boxer in 47 years to romp into medal bracket of the global championships after Steve Muchoki won a gold medal in flyweight at the 1978 World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, in the then Yugoslavia.

And as the big relief came to the Kenyan camp, Mogunde kissed good bye to the tournament after he was beaten by Multi-European medal champion Sony Kerr of Scotland on unanimous points’ (3-0) decision.

It was a big disappointment for Mogunde, who boxes for record Kenyan league champions Kenya Police, who earlier had aimed to use the event to prepare for the global championships this year.

After Mogunde’s loss, other light middleweight matches that followed saw Marion Tong of Samoa earn his victory on a Referee Stop Contest (RSC) rule against Tavita Kaoma of Kiribati, an Island nation in the Central Pacific Ocean.

On the same weight (light middle), Carl Hield of Bahamas defeated Osward Talaka of The Solomon Islands on a split points’ decision of 3-1.

The other Kenyan fighter who opened the big games with a loss was national bantamweight (54kg) champion Amina Martha last Friday.

Martha was beaten by the 2020 European Games middleweight (75kg) champion Lauren Mackie of England on a unanimous points’ (5-0) decision on Friday last week in the Round of 32 in the bantamweight (54kg).

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Robert Okaka Commonwealth Games
.

Latest Stories

From athletics dream to war captivity: Family pleads for Evans Kibet's return
From athletics dream to war captivity: Family pleads for Evans Kibet's return
National
By Martin Ndiema
1 hr ago
KWS probes mysterious death of 14 elephants near Amboseli National Park
Rift Valley
By Victor Budi
2 hrs ago
Beyond politics: Why Kenya must rebuild Its social contract before 2027
Opinion
By Innocent Musumbi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations amid tension in Cabinet
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations amid tension in Cabinet
Ol Kalou MP Ngotho's green moment: A matatu ride, party colours and House storm
By Prestone Murunga and Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Ol Kalou MP Ngotho's green moment: A matatu ride, party colours and House storm
Auditor General, budget boss flag growing appetite for public debt
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Auditor General, budget boss flag growing appetite for public debt
Inside Ruto's bid to woo Kalonzo as running mate
By Josphat Thiongó 2 hrs ago
Inside Ruto's bid to woo Kalonzo as running mate
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved