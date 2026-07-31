Kenya eyes Zambia scalp

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Kenya’s junior polo team players pose for a group photo at Manyatta Polo Club last weekend. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

After Kenya floored Zimbabwe last weekend at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil, it's the turn for Zambia to get to the slaughterhouse.

This will be during the Under 18 International tournament on Sunday, which starts with test matches this morning.

The Zambians will be mixed with Kenyan players in different composite teams in test matches that will assist them pick the right horses ahead of the big match on Sunday.

The Zambians include handicap 1 Ryan Jellis, Zac Dun (-1.0), Jordy Bruyns (-1.0), Katie Peterson (-1.0) and Lilly Miller (2).

The Kenyan side is led by handicap 0.5 Lochie Murray, Archie Camm (-0.5), Vester Murray (-0.5) and Sacha Camm (-0.5).

"We are ready for them (Zambians) after a good show in test matches against Zimbabwe. It has given us the confidence and exposure to be displayed in future matches," Archie Camm, who admitted to being in good shape, said last weekend.

Archie had a good day in office last weekend when he played a pivotal role in leading Sosian Energy team of Gideon Moi, Kelvin Jumba and Callum Shaw to finish runners-up in the Rift Valley Cup.

The title was won by Off Beat Safaris.

The most experienced Zambian rider is handicap 2 Lilly Miller, but handicap Jordy Bruyns, who hails from Lubombo Polo Club in Mazabuka and is in Kenya for the first time, is happy to be in the country.

She will be playing for Zambia for the last time as a junior rider.

"I'm happy to be here (Kenya) for the first time, and I'll play for my country for the last time as a junior player, but next time I should be here as a senior player," said the 17-year-old Bruyns.

And Zac Dun looks forward to a good play this afternoon, the same as 14-year-old Katie Patterson.

The Zambian team tests Kenyan horses today and tomorrow in different matches, with the first match pitting Kenya Polo against JW Seagon at 2 pm.

The second match involving BM Security and Off Beat Safaris starts at 3 pm.

The Kenya Polo team consists of Sacha Camm, Vester Murray, Zako Ngugi and Charlie Winkworth.

Zambians Ryan Jellies and Katie Patterson, Charlie Seagon and James Tamblin are in the JW Seagon side.

Off Beat Safaris team is made up of Zambian Zac Dun, Archie Stichbury, Lochy Murray and Casper Winkworth.

And BM Security has Archie Camm, Jamie Stichbury and Zambians Jordy Bruyns and Lilly Miller.