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Dr Vijoo Rattansi: UoN mourns towering figure in education

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 31, 2026
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Former University of Nairobi Chancellor, Dr Vijoo Rattansi. [UON]

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is mourning the death of its former Chancellor, Dr Vijoo Rattansi.

Her decade-long leadership and lifelong commitment to education, philanthropy and social service transformed the lives of thousands of students across Kenya.

Dr Rattansi, who served as the University's fifth Chancellor from 2013 to 2023, made history as the institution's first female Chancellor.

Her tenure was marked by a relentless drive to expand access to higher education, strengthen academic excellence and promote the University's global standing while championing scholarships and mentorship for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In a statement released on Thursday, UoN Chancellor Patrick Verkooijen described Dr Rattansi as a visionary leader whose influence would continue to shape the institution for generations.

"On behalf of the entire University of Nairobi fraternity, I offer my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Rattansi family, friends, and loved ones during this time of immense grief," said Prof Verkooijen.

He praised her transformative leadership, noting that she laid "a robust foundation for academic excellence and global engagement that we continue to build upon today."

Prof Verkooijen pointed that her unwavering commitment to ensuring that talented but financially challenged students could pursue university education.

"Her unmatched passion for expanding access to higher education for brilliant but financially disadvantaged students through scholarships and mentorship programmes changed countless lives," he said.

"The thousands of individuals whose lives she touched, whose dreams she financed, and whose futures she secured bear living testimony to a life beautifully lived in service to humanity."

He added that Kenya and the University of Nairobi had lost "a distinguished education advocate, an exceptional leader, and a compassionate mother to the less fortunate."

"Dr Vijoo Rattansi was a distinguished Kenyan educationist, philanthropist and leader who made significant contributions to higher education and community development," he said.

The University's Vice Chancellor Ayub Gitau, described Dr Rattansi as a humble, generous and compassionate leader whose quiet strength earned the admiration of students, staff, alumni and partners.

According to Prof Gitau, Dr Rattansi became an integral part of the University family during her ten years in office, leading with distinction and dignity while inspiring confidence across the institution.

"As the first and only woman to serve as Chancellor, she led with compassion and distinction, becoming a cherished member of the University family," he said.

He noted that the University had honoured her with an Honorary Doctor of Letters degree in recognition of her exceptional contribution to education and philanthropy.

Throughout her tenure, Dr Rattansi presided over some of the University's most significant milestones.

She officiated numerous graduation ceremonies that celebrated tens of thousands of graduates who have gone on to serve in leadership, business, science, medicine, education and public service across Kenya, Africa and beyond.

Her final graduation ceremony in 2023 was particularly historic, marking the University's first physical graduation after the COVID-19 pandemic and the inaugural graduation ceremony for pioneer students at the Koitalel Arap Samoei Campus.

She also steered the University during its Golden Jubilee celebrations and supported the institution as it rapidly transitioned to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping ensure continuity of teaching and learning despite unprecedented global disruptions.

Dr Rattansi remained actively involved in initiatives aimed at improving students' academic and career prospects.

She hosted the inaugural Chancellor's Career Fair in 2018, providing students with opportunities to interact with employers and industry leaders.

In 2023, through Educate Yourself Limited, she donated books to the University Library to enhance learning resources for students and researchers.

As Chairperson of the Rattansi Educational Trust, she helped thousands of financially disadvantaged students access higher education through scholarships, mentorship and financial support.

She also served as Chairperson of the UoN Foundation and the Daisy Eye Cancer Fund, alongside several other charitable organisations dedicated to improving education, healthcare and community welfare.

Her humanitarian work earned widespread national recognition.

In 2006, she was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) by the Government of Kenya for her distinguished service to the nation. She also received an honorary doctorate from Moi University in recognition of her contribution to promoting higher education and supporting deserving students.

Dr Rattansi's leadership came during a transformative period for the University of Nairobi. Between 2013 and 2023, Kenya's oldest and largest university continued expanding its academic programmes, strengthened international partnerships, embraced digital learning technologies and increased efforts to position itself as a leading research institution in Africa.

The University of Nairobi has long been regarded as one of the country's premier institutions of higher learning, producing presidents, Cabinet secretaries, judges, diplomats, scientists, scholars and business leaders since its establishment as Kenya's first university.

Her tenure also coincided with increased emphasis on international collaborations, innovation and research, areas she consistently championed while encouraging partnerships that would enhance the University's competitiveness globally.

Beyond the university, Dr Rattansi chaired and served on numerous charitable and educational organizations, including the Rattansi Educational Trust, Highway Secondary School, Daisy Eye Cancer Fund, Allavida, the East Africa Association of Grantmakers (EAAG), and the Centre for African Family Studies (CAFS). She was also a trustee of the Sir Michael Blundell Trust, Kenya Community Development Foundation, Northern Kenya Education Fund, and the Flying Doctors' Society of Africa.

In recognition of her outstanding public service, she received the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) from former President Mwai Kibaki in 2006 and was awarded an honorary doctorate by Moi University the same year. Dr Rattansi leaves behind a lasting legacy of leadership, philanthropy and dedication to education in Kenya.

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Related Topics

Dr Vijoo Rattansi University of Nairobi UoN Chancellor Patrick Verkooijen Vice Chancellor Ayub Gitau
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