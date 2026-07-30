Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Mogunde is a frustrated man

By Ben Ahenda | Jul. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Boniface Mogunde (left) in a past bout against Zine El Abidine of Morocco. [File, Standard]

Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde is a frustrated man following his loss to Sony Kerr of Scotland in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kerr defeated Mogunde on a unanimous points' decision (3-0 points) at SEC Centre at Scottish Events Campus on Monday night.

The Kenya Police boxer said he gave his all against the Scot in all three rounds of the bout, only to end up as the worst loser in what he described as a balanced match.

"It doesn't make sense to me when we equally fought each other with results showing I was purely beaten. I expected a split-points' decision (3-2 points' decision) either as a winner or loser, which never happened," he told Standard Sports.

"Until now, I don't believe I lost against the Scot. I brought him down twice, as he equally had some good advances towards me but not to the extent of losing the match absolutely."

Mogunde said that's not the end but looks forward to more international assignments before the end of the year.

More international assignments facing the team are World Boxing Championships (for both men and women), Africa Boxing Championships and Mandela Cup.

"Those are bygones, as I have already refocused my mind to other forthcoming international assignments for this season," he pointed out.

He's keen on World Boxing Championships slated for Astana in Kazakhstan before the end of the year.

"I'm now getting focused for the global championships. Other things will come later," he said.

Of all the four boxers in Kenya's contingent at the games, Robert Okaka is the only one is still on course fighting for top honours.

The national light heavyweight champion was due to face Shittu Dimeji of England last night in the light heavyweight (81kg) quarter-finals.

The first two boxers who exited the games were Mogunde and featherweight (57kg) Amina Martha in the round of 16.

The third Kenyan fighter in lightweight Rosemarion Achieng' was beaten in the quarterfinals by Al Ahmadieh Marie of Canada on a split-points' decision.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Commonwealth Games Africa Boxing Championships Boniface Mogunde Light Middleweight
.

Latest Stories

Six killed including three students in Lessos road accident
Six killed including three students in Lessos road accident
Rift Valley
By Elvis Kosgei
1 hr ago
Kalonzo to Ruto: I won't join you, stop the overtures ahead of 2027
Politics
By Juliet Omelo, Preston Murunga and Victor Budi
1 hr ago
Quality of power supply queried as Kenya suffers major blackout
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How a property dispute could have escalated into double tragedy
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
How a property dispute could have escalated into double tragedy
Parliament, Kindiki battle Gachagua over DCJ powers to empanel bench
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Parliament, Kindiki battle Gachagua over DCJ powers to empanel bench
Quality of power supply queried as Kenya suffers major blackout
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Quality of power supply queried as Kenya suffers major blackout
Kalonzo to Ruto: I won't join you, stop the overtures ahead of 2027
By Juliet Omelo, Preston Murunga and Victor Budi 1 hr ago
Kalonzo to Ruto: I won't join you, stop the overtures ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved