Why Mogunde is a frustrated man

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Kenya's Boniface Mogunde (left) in a past bout against Zine El Abidine of Morocco. [File, Standard]

Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde is a frustrated man following his loss to Sony Kerr of Scotland in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kerr defeated Mogunde on a unanimous points' decision (3-0 points) at SEC Centre at Scottish Events Campus on Monday night.

The Kenya Police boxer said he gave his all against the Scot in all three rounds of the bout, only to end up as the worst loser in what he described as a balanced match.

"It doesn't make sense to me when we equally fought each other with results showing I was purely beaten. I expected a split-points' decision (3-2 points' decision) either as a winner or loser, which never happened," he told Standard Sports.

"Until now, I don't believe I lost against the Scot. I brought him down twice, as he equally had some good advances towards me but not to the extent of losing the match absolutely."

Mogunde said that's not the end but looks forward to more international assignments before the end of the year.

More international assignments facing the team are World Boxing Championships (for both men and women), Africa Boxing Championships and Mandela Cup.

"Those are bygones, as I have already refocused my mind to other forthcoming international assignments for this season," he pointed out.

He's keen on World Boxing Championships slated for Astana in Kazakhstan before the end of the year.

"I'm now getting focused for the global championships. Other things will come later," he said.

Of all the four boxers in Kenya's contingent at the games, Robert Okaka is the only one is still on course fighting for top honours.

The national light heavyweight champion was due to face Shittu Dimeji of England last night in the light heavyweight (81kg) quarter-finals.

The first two boxers who exited the games were Mogunde and featherweight (57kg) Amina Martha in the round of 16.

The third Kenyan fighter in lightweight Rosemarion Achieng' was beaten in the quarterfinals by Al Ahmadieh Marie of Canada on a split-points' decision.