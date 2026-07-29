Hope for more medals in Glasgow show as Serem leads squad to podium sweep

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Kenya\'s Miriam Chebet, Rebecca Mwangi and Diana Wanza after competing in the women\'s 10,000m final. [AFP]

From the highlands that pulled British farmers to Kenya, the country delivered a clean podium sweep in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase at the ongoing Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Monday evening.

World bronze medallist Edmun Serem led his compatriots, African bronze medallist Simon Koech Kiprop and Leonard Bett to a phenomenal 1-2-3 finish, opening Kenya’s gold account in the Games that kicked off last week.

Serem, who is the World Under-20 champion added a gold medal to his wall cabinet, as he decorated his CV in a race that saw Kenya making a return in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase podium sweep.

He stopped the timer in 8:18.23 with Koech settling for silver in 8:18.59 and Bett completing the podium sweep in 8:21.63.

"I’m happy to win my first Commonwealth title and more so for leading a podium sweep. My family and 50 million Kenyans are happy for the win,” said Serem.

He hailed his father Joseph Serem for encouraging him to run his best.

The Kenyan contingent to Glasgow is also expected to deliver more medals in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase which will is anchored by world champion Faith Cherotich.

Diana Wanza had earlier in the evening settled for silver in the women’s 10,000m as athletics birthed medals in the showpiece.

Kenyan athletics stars continued the momentum yesterday. Double (back-to-back) Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, Kelvin Loti and Nicholas Kebenei cruised to the 800m semi-final set for tomorrow.

Kinyamal produced a collected start to his quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Commonwealth Games title, running from lane seven in the opening heat.

He joined the leading group before moving and as the race approached the final lap, Kinyamal gradually increased the pace, surged to the front and never looked back.

Kinyamal claimed his maiden title at the 2018 Gold Coast Games in Australia in 1:45.11 before defending the crown in Birmingham in 2022, winning in 1:47.52 to become the first man to successfully retain the men’s 800m title at the Games.

Loti also impressed with a tactical display in his heat.

He started cautiously before gradually working his way through the field to tuck in behind Luke Boyes and Preston.

Kebenei dictated much of the race from the front before Australia’s Peter Bol launched a late charge in the closing metres to snatch victory in 1:45.86.

He crossed crossed the line fourth in 1:45.99, doing enough to secure qualification for the semi-finals.

The men’s 800m semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, July 30, where Kenya’s trio will bid for places in the final.

In the same day, national record holder Mercy Chebet cruised to the semifinals of the 400m after clocking an impressive 53:16 in the heats.

Weight lifter Joshua Amunga Mboya late last week produced a perfect card at the SEC Armadillo auditorium to open Kenya’s medal account with a bronze.

Having endured a sweltering opening two days in the competition, Mboya was granted its first moment at huge celebration when the 21-year-old star produced a perfect showing, lifting a total of 260Kg for his third position.

Amunga, who is also a beneficiary of the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship heading into the 2028 LA Games, lifted a perfect 115 kg on snatch and 145 on clean and jerk, to edge his rivals and take the last spot on the podium.

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