Kenya shines at Zone Individual Chess Championship in Ethiopia

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Team kenya led by newly-elected Africa Chess Federation President benard Wanjala (L) in Ethiopia after the win. [Chess Kenya]

Kenya enjoyed an impressive outing at the 2026 Zone 4.4 Individual Chess Championship after its three-player team returned home with outstanding results from the week-long tournament held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The championship, which ran from July 19 to 26, saw Kenya finish first and second in the women's category while also posting a strong performance in the Open section against some of the region's best players.

Women's FIDE Master (WFM) Sasha Mongeli led the way by winning the women's title after collecting six points from seven rounds. Her dominant display saw her finish ahead of competitors from hosts Ethiopia, Madagascar and Mauritius.

The victory adds another milestone to Sasha's growing career after she had already secured an International Master norm. Her latest success further underlines her status as one of Kenya's brightest chess talents.

Fellow Kenyan WFM Joyce Nyaruai Ndirangu completed a memorable campaign by finishing second with five points from seven rounds. Joyce once again showed her consistency on the international stage as she secured another podium finish for Kenya.

In the Open section, 14-year-old FIDE Master Jadon Simiyu continued to prove why he is regarded as one of the country's most exciting young players. Competing against experienced International Masters and FIDE Masters from across East Africa, Simiyu finished fifth overall with six points from nine rounds.

Despite being the youngest among many of the leading contenders, Simiyu matched more experienced opponents throughout the tournament to register one of the best performances of his young career.

Kenya's overall display highlighted the country's growing strength in chess, with all three players delivering encouraging performances against strong regional opposition.

The results also reflected the continued efforts by the Chess Kenya Federation to develop and expose local players to high-level international competition.