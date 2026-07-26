Postbank Women Volleyball unveil new play kit

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The Postbank Women’s Volleyball team partnered with FinCredit to unveil their 2026/2027 Kenya Volleyball Federation Women’s National League official kits at Two River Mall in Nairobi on July 24, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Postbank Women’s Volleyball Club have received a major morale boost ahead of the 2026/27 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s National League season after unveiling their new official playing kit through a sponsorship partnership with microfinance firm FinCredit.

The kits were unveiled on Thursday evening during a ceremony at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi attended by Postbank Managing Director Raphael Lekolool, FinCredit Chief Executive Officer John Kariuki, FinCredit Business Manager Geoffrey Toywa, Postbank team manager Thomas Moek, physiotherapist Conceptor Bala and other club officials.

The sponsorship comes at a crucial time for the bankers, who are seeking to build on their impressive rise since earning promotion to the top-flight league in 2022. Last season, Postbank registered their best finish yet after ending the campaign in fifth place, narrowly missing out on a place among the league's top four teams.

Speaking during the unveiling, FinCredit CEO Kariuki said the partnership was a natural extension of the long-standing relationship between the financial institutions, which spans 16 years.

"We have had a good working relationship with the bank for 16 years and supporting its brand—the Postbank volleyball team—is the cherry on the cake. We look forward to making the initiative much better in the coming years," said Kariuki.

FinCredit, a microfinance institution regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya, has previously partnered with Postbank in other initiatives, but this marks its first direct sponsorship of the volleyball team.

Postbank Managing Director Lekolool challenged the players to repay the confidence shown by both institutions with improved performances in the national league.

"This is a step in the right direction. FinCredit have been our partners in other aspects, but sponsoring our team in kind is really humbling. With the new kit, I believe the players' confidence will grow and I hope the performance will improve in the National League," said Lekolool.

He noted that Postbank have dominated the inter-bank volleyball competitions, successfully defending their title five consecutive times, and urged the team to replicate that winning mentality in the national league.

"It is high time the same synergy reflected in the league in the coming years," he added.

Team manager Moek described the sponsorship as timely, saying the new kits would inspire the players as they intensify preparations for the new season.

"It has been a long time coming and we are grateful. We thank Postbank management for believing in us and FinCredit for coming on board. These outfits are unmatched and give us confidence heading into the new season. We are determined to return the favour by performing well," said Moek.

Team captain Hilda Chepkosgei echoed the optimism, saying the improved support would motivate the squad to challenge Kenya's established volleyball giants more consistently.

"With the new sponsor, we look forward to better results and good performances next season," she said.