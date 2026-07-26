Bokoli seeking to claim rugby sevens crown at national games

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Friends School Bokoli rugby sevens team line up for a group photo after a past match in Bungoma. [Courtesy]

Newly crowned Western Region rugby sevens champions Friends School Bokoli believe they have what it takes to win the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national rugby sevens title when the games kick off next month in Thika.

Bokoli head to the nationals full of confidence after an impressive run at the Western Region championships where they dethroned defending regional champions St Peter’s Mumias and denied them a place at both the national games and the East Africa championships.

The Bungoma County side produced dominant performances throughout the tournament, showing strength in both attack and defence.

They began their campaign with a commanding 33-0 victory over Mundika before beating Mbale High School 29-3.

Bokoli then sealed top spot in their pool with a hard-fought 12-7 win over Mukumu.

Their fine form continued in the knockout stage as they brushed aside Kamusinde 47-5 in the quarter-finals before edging former regional champions St Peter’s Mumias 12-7 in a tense semi-final.

Bokoli completed their memorable campaign with a 14-0 victory over Butula Boys in the final to lift the regional title.

The impressive performances have made Bokoli one of the teams expected to challenge for the national crown, especially with last year’s champions St Peter’s Mumias no longer in the competition.

Rugby sevens pooling for the national games will be conducted after teams report to Thika.

Head coach Elly Okwemba, who previously guided Koyonzo to national and East Africa success, believes his players are ready for the bigger challenge ahead.

“We are happy with what the boys achieved in the regional games. They remained disciplined, worked hard for each other and earned this opportunity to represent Western Region at the nationals,” said Okwemba.

“Our performances showed that we can compete against any team. We scored many tries, defended well and stayed focused even in the close matches. That gives the players confidence going into Thika.”

Okwemba said winning the regional title was only the first step and challenged his players to remain humble as they prepare for the national competition.

“The work is not finished. The national games will be much tougher because every region will bring its best team. We have to keep improving in training and maintain the same hunger that helped us win the regional championship,” he added.

He believes Bokoli have enough quality to fight for the vacant national title if they maintain the form that saw them dominate the Western Region championships.

“We respect every opponent, but we are going to Thika to compete for the trophy. If we play with the same commitment and belief, we have a good chance of becoming national champions,” said Okwemba.