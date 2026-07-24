Veteran coach Juma Abdallah dies after prolonged illness

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Veteran football coach Juma Abdallah dies on July 24, 2026. [Courtesy]

Veteran football coach Juma Abdallah has died after a prolonged illness, ending a coaching career that shaped several Kenyan clubs and generations of players.

Juma died at 1 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at Thika Level 5 Hospital, his family confirmed. He will be buried at 4 p.m. on Friday in Murang'a Mjini near Murang'a Town in line with Islamic rites.

“He has been bedridden for a while but he has been in high spirits until doctors told us that he had low blood level and low sugar, which led to multiple organ failure,” said his daughter, Amina Juma.

Amina explained that her father was first diagnosed with diabetes while coaching Sofapaka FC before later developing pancreatic disease that required surgery. His condition worsened after he suffered kidney dysfunction, forcing doctors to drain between four and six litres of fluid from his stomach on several occasions.

Earlier this week, the family appealed for blood donors to support his treatment. Despite the efforts of relatives, friends and well-wishers, he died in hospital.

Juma coached several clubs during a career spanning decades, including AFC Leopards, Murang'a SEAL, Thika United, KCB FC, Bidco United, Western Stima, Chemelil Sugar and Vihiga Bullets. He built a reputation for developing young players and guiding teams across the country.

He also became known for his colourful personality and memorable remarks. During a cup competition, he declared: “Wajikune Mgongo. Defender hasifiwi. Mimi nina imani tutapata moja kati ya hizi timu tunaenda kupigana nazo, kati ya Police, Shabana na Homeboyz, chuma lazima kilie. Nina uhakika tutapata. Ninao vijana wazuri lakini ni vile wamecheza mechi zikifuatana, ndio maana wanavuruta miguu, lakini hapa ni lazima kujitolea muhanga ndio upate kile unachotaka.”

Tributes flowed from across the football community following news of his death.

“FKF joins the football fraternity in mourning the passing of Coach Juma Abdallah. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through the beautiful game. May his legacy continue to inspire generations, and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed.

Mohammed noted that Juma was more than a coach, describing him as a mentor, leader and father figure whose passion for football helped shape careers and strengthen communities.

AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani also paid tribute.

“On behalf of the AFC Leopards fraternity, we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Coach Abdallah Juma. May the Almighty God guide you through this mourning period. Mungu ailaze roho yake mahali pema. Rest well, Senior Coach Abdallah,” said Ambani.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata remembered Juma as a football icon whose rise from Majengo in Murang'a inspired many.

“A football legend has passed on. Juma Abdallah, from Majengo, Murang'a, rose from the ghetto to fame. He coached local team Bomani FC before guiding Thika United to the Premier League. He also trained KCB and several other top teams,” said Kang'ata.

Thika Vitambi FC described Juma as a mentor whose influence stretched beyond football.

“Coach Juma Abdallah dedicated his life to shaping not only footballers but also responsible men and women within our community. His wisdom, guidance and unwavering belief in young talent opened doors and changed countless lives in Thika and beyond,” the club said.