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World Cup winner Spain bag Sh6.5 billion

By AFP | Jul. 21, 2026
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Spain celebrate victory over Argentina defeat in the Fifa world cup 2026.[AFP]

Spain hoisted a trophy, received championship rings for the first time, and gained a lifetime of glory in what will be a defining moment in the country’s sports history. It’ll also lead to a significant payday.

The World Cup winner earns $51 million. The second prize is Sh4.4 billion.

Fifa expanded the payout for the 2026 World Cup, setting a record with a combined $871 million (Sh112 billion) paid to the 48 participating teams. That tally includes more than $100 million (Sh12.9 billion) that was added in April after some federations in Europe lobbied for help to cover costs at a tournament across three countries that has required extensive travel and lodging costs.

The $51 million is a large sum, but it also pales in comparison to the fortunes that are spent on global football. It’s also smaller than what last year’s Club World Cup winner earned in a tournament also played in the U.S.

For perspective, the $51 million for the winner is less than the transfer fee paid on Tuesday by English club Brighton for a 19-year-old defender who spent most of the World Cup on the bench, Croatia’s Luka Vuskovic.

Here’s what to know about the World Cup prize money:

All teams get paid.

Fifa pays money to the 48 national federations in two categories: Prize money bonuses based on how far each team advances in the tournament and across-the-board payments to cover training and preparation costs.

All 48 get at least $12.5 million (Sh1.6 billion) for competing in the World Cup, including $10 million (Sh1.2 billion) in prize money for qualifying and playing in the group stage. Each receives $2.5 million (Sh322 million) for pre-tournament training and expenses. That upfront money was agreed at past World Cups to help avoid pre-tournament tensions when it wasn’t uncommon for players to claim that bonuses had not been paid by their federation.

The prize money goes up depending on how far the teams advance. Higher amounts come after federation demands

Some federations, especially from Europe, had told Fifa that the prize money structure and payments for preparation costs set last year would leave them losing money on the tournament unless their teams went deep into the knockout rounds.

French federation president Philippe Diallo told sports daily L’Equipe that, for several months, he had drawn Fifa President Gianni Infantino’s attention to World Cup teams not being properly rewarded, compared with what Club World Cup winner Chelsea received one year ago. That was $115 million (Sh14.8 billion), after Fifa had to promise a nine-figure reward that persuaded storied European clubs to play in the revamped competition.

World Cup teams playing games in the United States also faced some tax obligations that are exempted in Canada and Mexico.

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Related Topics

2026 Fifa World Cup Spain Argentina Football
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