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Boost for Gor as fan initiative targets Champions League campaign

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 18, 2026
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Enami Kota, Managing Director, Kansai Plascon Kenya, and Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier unveiling the partnership. [Courtesy]

Gor Mahia have received a timely boost ahead of their return to the CAF Champions League after sponsors Kansai Plascon Kenya unveiled a new fan-driven initiative aimed at raising funds for the club’s 2026/27 continental campaign.

The record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions will represent Kenya in Africa’s top club competition after reclaiming the league title last season.

With the preliminary round expected to begin in September, the club is now shifting its attention to preparations for the demanding continental assignment.

The new initiative, dubbed Wallcover K’Ogalo Edition, will see a percentage of proceeds from every sale of the special edition Plascon product directed towards supporting Gor Mahia’s CAF Champions League campaign. The move gives supporters a chance to contribute financially to the team’s preparations and participation in the competition.

For Gor Mahia, the initiative comes at a crucial time as clubs often face huge financial demands when competing in continental tournaments.

Travel costs, accommodation, player welfare and match preparations require significant funding, making additional support welcome.

The initiative also offers fans an opportunity to become part of the team’s journey beyond cheering from the stands. Every purchase made under the campaign will contribute directly towards helping the club compete against Africa’s top sides.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier welcomed the programme, saying it reflects the importance of long-term partnerships in modern football.

“This partnership reflects what modern football requires, long-term collaboration built on shared ambition. Every supporter who purchases the K’Ogalo Edition becomes part of our journey,” said Rachier.

Speaking during the launch, Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director Enami Kota said the initiative was designed to help supporters play an active role in the club’s continental ambitions.

“Our partnership with Gor Mahia has always been about more than sponsorship. It is about investing in a legacy that inspires millions of Kenyans. This initiative allows supporters to celebrate the club’s achievements,” said Kota.

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Related Topics

Gor Mahia CAF Champions League Football Kenya Federation K’Ogalo
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