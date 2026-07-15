Ruto pledges to support young talents

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto hosts FKF Premier League runners-up AFC Leopards at State House on July 15, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has pledged government support towards nurturing young talents across the country.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League runners-up AFC Leopards at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, the President said the government's ongoing construction of 32 stadiums across the country is aimed at providing young people with opportunities to nurture their talents while creating facilities that support both sports and commercial activities.

"These stadia will be more than sporting venues. They include meeting rooms, studios, restaurants, gyms and other commercial facilities that will not only support sport, but also drive the creative economy and create new opportunities," he said.

To help AFC Leopards prepare for the 2026/27 season, Ruto announced an immediate Sh10 million cash injection. He directed that Sh5 million be used to strengthen the playing squad through new signings, while the remaining Sh5 million be shared among players.

"You are entering into a new season; therefore, you need to sign more players. I will give you Sh10 million. Out of that, Sh5 million will be used to sign new players while the other Sh5 million will go to the players so that they have something to take home," he said.

Beyond the immediate support, the Head of State pledged an annual Sh25 million sponsorship top-up, increasing the club's sponsorship portfolio from Sh75 million to Sh100 million each year. The additional funding is expected to strengthen the club's financial position and enhance its competitiveness both domestically and in continental competitions.

The President also directed the Ministry of Sports to finance the construction of a permanent training facility after club officials disclosed they had secured a 15-year lease for land.

"I am told you have secured a lease for your training ground. The Cabinet Secretary for Sports will provide the necessary resources, prepare a suitable design and we will develop a proper training pitch for you," Ruto said.

He hailed the 12-time league champions for their impressive season and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to investing in sports as a driver of economic growth.

"We are scaling up investment in the sports sector to unlock immense economic potential, transforming it into an industry that creates jobs, builds wealth and strengthens Kenya's global influence," Ruto said.

The President noted that the government has increasingly positioned sports as a key pillar of its economic agenda, arguing that investment in infrastructure, talent development and professional management can create employment opportunities for thousands of young Kenyans. Besides constructing new stadiums, the administration has also pledged to improve sports policies and attract private investment into the sector.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the ministry would implement the President's directive and continue expanding sports infrastructure across the country.

"The Government will continue developing sports infrastructure and relevant policies to ensure sports pays," Mvurya said.

Newly appointed AFC Leopards captain Kayci Odhiambo welcomed the government's support and promised that the team would repay the confidence shown in them by challenging for the league title next season.

"We are very grateful, President, for the welcome despite not having won the league, but I promise you that next season we will come back here with the league trophy," Odhiambo said.