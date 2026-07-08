Juniors chess masters shine at Nyanza Schools Chess Championship

Audio By Vocalize

Junior chess masters in action during the Nyanza Individual Schools Chess Championship in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Young chess players produced impressive performances at the Nyanza Individual Schools Chess Championship in Kisumu, with several rising stars booking places at the upcoming national championships.

The tournament, which also served as the regional qualifiers, attracted talented players from schools and chess clubs across the region, with many champions completing unbeaten campaigns to underline the growing standards of junior chess.

In the Under-17 Open category, Aduma Melvin of Victoria Chess Club emerged champion after collecting a perfect six points from six rounds.

Gregory Hawi and Kennedy Ochieng, both from Mudasa Academy, finished second and third, respectively, with five points each after strong performances throughout the competition.

Mudasa Academy continued its fine showing in the Under-15 Open section, where Joseph Nerry also completed a flawless campaign to win the title with six points.

Curtis Reuben Thuo of Kisumu Senior Academy finished second with five points, while Stanley Ouma of Mudasa Academy claimed third place on the same score.

The girls' Under-15 and Under-17 combined category was dominated by Jalaram Academy's Shukri Shakira, who also finished with a perfect six points.

Makini School occupied the remaining podium places through Dericka Akinyi and Tiffany Chiri Langat, who both scored 4.5 points.

The Under-13 Open title went to Ethan Ojowi of Disciples of Mercy with 5.5 points, edging Tevin Trevor of Hekima School and Trevor Nyajure of Golden Elites, who each collected five points.

In the girls' event, Skylar Amor of Mudasa Academy maintained a perfect record to win with six points ahead of teammate Aloo Nyobala and Victoria Chess Club's Alice Naima Maina, who both finished on five points.

Victoria Chess Club celebrated another title after Shivishwar Bodalikar won the Under-11 Open category with six points. Gabriel Magana of Chulaimbo Chess Club and Avi David of Complex completed the top three with five points each.

In the Under-11 Girls competition, Breetaliza Amanda of Kisumu Junior Academy claimed top honours with six points, followed by Glenda Wambui of Mudasa Academy and Ariana Crystal Adoyo of Victoria Chess Club on five points.

The younger age groups also produced exciting contests. Kyle Aswa Omondi of Sapphire School won the Under-9 Open title with six points, ahead of Nathaniel Leo Yalah Omondi of Beshine School on 5.5 points and Ethan Obiero of Kristiansand School on five points.

Pretty Keyller of Golden Elites topped the Under-9 Girls category with a perfect six points, while Pixie Darla of Kings and Queens and Zannel Gift of Makini School tied for second and third on five points.

In the youngest categories, Dion Daniels of City Crest won the Under-7 Open title with six points, beating Keillan Willis of Hekima School and Kyle Blessing of Mudasa Academy.

Dahlia Rozilia of Hamshire School emerged champion in the Under-7 Girls event with six points. In comparison, Elliana Genga of Lakesite School and Azma Navalayo of Kings and Queens shared the remaining podium places with 4.5 points each.

Newly elected Chess Kenya President Andrew Owili congratulated all the participants and thanked members of the Kisumu County Chess Association for their dedication to developing the game.

"I want to thank the Kisumu County Chess Association members for their support and commitment to chess over the years. Together, we have built a strong foundation that has made Kisumu one of the best places for young players to grow in the game," said Owili.

"I have no doubt we have laid the strongest foundation for any chess community to thrive. As I take up my new national responsibility as Chess Kenya President, I urge the association to continue nurturing young talent in the region. I will continue offering my full support to Kisumu because this is home, and I want to see even more players succeed at the national and international levels."