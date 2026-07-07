Kisumu's Owili elected new Chess Kenya President

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Newly elected Chess Kenya President Andrew Owili presents an award during the Nyanza Individual Chess games in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kisumu chess administrator Andrew Owili has been elected the new Chess Kenya President after winning by a huge margin in elections held over the weekend.

Owili, who campaigned under the "Team Promise" banner, secured 67 votes to defeat journalist Gilbert Wandera, who garnered 13 votes, while Kevin Wachuri failed to attract any votes in the race for the federation's top seat.

His election ushers in a new chapter for Kenyan chess following the completion of Bernard Wanjala's two-term tenure. Wanjala stepped down after serving the maximum period allowed by the Chess Kenya constitution.

The elections were described as peaceful, transparent and professionally managed, with the process overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Voting, ballot counting and the declaration of results were conducted under the supervision of officials from the Office of the Sports Registrar and witnessed by representatives from the Ministry of Sports and the Kenya Sports Council.

Besides Owili's victory, Anthony Kionga was elected Secretary General after defeating Evelyn Wanjiru by 65 votes to 16. Immediate former president Wanjala was elected treasurer, while Faith Letting became the new vice president.

Alexander Wright was elected deputy secretary general, Rodah Olisa is the new deputy treasurer and Paul Ombui was elected branch secretary.

Owili now assumes office at a time when chess continues to enjoy steady growth across Kenya, especially at the grassroots and school levels where participation has increased significantly over the past few years.

Speaking after his election, Owili thanked delegates for the confidence they had shown in him and promised to serve all members regardless of how they voted.

"I am deeply humbled by the trust that members have placed in me. This victory is not for one team or one region, but for the entire chess family in Kenya," said Owili.

"My priority is to bring everyone together after the election because we all share the same goal of growing chess. Elections are now behind us, and it is time to work as one family."

Owili, who oversees Victoria Chess Club in Kisumu, said his leadership would focus on strengthening grassroots development, improving competitions, supporting players and officials, and expanding opportunities for young talent across the country.

"We want to build on the progress that has already been made. We will work closely with our branches, schools, clubs and partners to develop more tournaments, improve player development and raise the standard of Kenyan chess. We also want to strengthen governance and ensure every stakeholder has a voice in moving the federation forward," he added.

Owili also pledged to promote unity and transparency within the federation, saying teamwork would be key to achieving long-term success.

"I call upon everyone, including those who contested against me, to join hands with us. We need every good idea and every willing person if we are to take Kenyan chess to the next level. Together we can create more opportunities for our players to excel nationally and internationally."