Chess: Goldfields Migori, Makini and Golden Elites shine at Nyanza Chess

Juniors during a past Nyanza Region Chess Championship. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Goldfields Migori, Makini School, Golden Elites, Mudasa, Jalaram, and Beshine School were among the top performers at the Nyanza regional Youth and Cadet Chess Championship, a vibrant event that attracted over 800 young players from across the region.

The qualifiers, which brought together schools and academies from Nyanza, showcased growing interest in junior chess, with dominant performances across multiple age categories.

In the Under-8 Open, Liam Davis of Goldfields Migori delivered a flawless run to take the title with six points, while Makini School celebrated success through Amelia Lulama who won the Under-8 Girls crown.

The Under-10 categories saw strong competition, with Damian Johnson of Victoria Chess Club winning the Open title. In the girls’ section, Tiana Allison Orimbo of Goldfields Migori emerged champion, underlining the school’s growing chess pedigree.

Golden Elites made their mark in the Under-12 Open through Patrick Shamia, who claimed top honours with an unbeaten score. The Under-12 Girls title went to Breetaliza Amanda of Kisumu Junior in another closely fought category.

In the Under-14 division, Curtis Reuben of Kisumu Senior Academy and Brianna Brandy Wendoh also of Kisumu Senior claimed the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively.

Mudasa Academy dominated the Under-16 Open through Kennedy Ochieng, while Shukri Shakira of Jalaram Academy topped the girls’ class.

The Under-18 titles went to Rishit Ravat in the Open category and Ruth Lindner of Nyakach Girls in the girls’ section, rounding off a competitive championship.

Tournament Director Andrew Owili praised parents for supporting their children through the game.

“Chess is a noble sport that enhances mental growth and blends well with academics. We encourage more parents to involve their children,” he said.

Chief Arbiter Anthony Kionga also noted improved discipline among participants. He said more players now understand the rules and tournament guidelines, making competitions smoother and more enjoyable.

Kisumu County Chess Association chairman Jeff Onyango described the championship as a major success.

“Attracting over 800 participants shows how fast chess is growing in the region,” he said. “We are pleased with the direction we are taking and plan to introduce chess to more schools, including public institutions.”