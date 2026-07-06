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Salah says 'had to do it' after coolest of penalties in World Cup win

By AFP | Jul. 6, 2026
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Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (left) fights for the ball with Australia defender Aziz Behich during their World Cup round of 32 match at Dallas Stadium on Friday. [AFP]

A nerveless Mohamed Salah said he decided only at the last moment to chip in his penalty under massive pressure to help Egypt into the World Cup last 16 on Friday.

The former Liverpool superstar and Egypt captain stepped up third in the shootout for his country and scored a "Panenka" as they beat Australia 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in Texas. Egypt, who won a World Cup knockout game for the first time, face Lionel Messi's Argentina next.

The 34-year-old Salah was clearly hampered by a hamstring strain, but played the whole 120 minutes and stepped up for his country when they needed him.

 "If somebody was going to do it, it would be me. I am more experienced than others and I wanted to give them confidence," said Salah, who had looked emotional afterwards.

 "I decided last minute, I had to do it." Salah proclaimed "history" for Egypt and told his team-mates to enjoy it, after the great underachievers of African football finally made their mark on the biggest stage.

Salah could well be at his last World Cup, and said: "I always try to enjoy every moment because it does not come back.

 "So I always tell the boys, 'just enjoy the moment', and probably we'll see tonight in a few minutes how we're going to celebrate outside the bus now.

 "But we can't take it for granted because Egypt, I don't know how many times I've said the word, but it's never before we qualified in a group stage and never qualified for the next round, so it's just a moment to enjoy." Egypt coach Hossam Hassan had said on Thursday that he was "not sure" if the talisman would be fit to start.

But Hassan named him in a starting XI that also included Manchester City's Omar Marmoush in attack.

Aside from his penalty in the shootout, Salah has one goal and two assists so far at the tournament in North America and averages a goal every other game for his country.

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2026 Fifa World Cup Football Egypt Austarlia
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