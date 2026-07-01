Giants dominate Nakuru County school matches

Audio By Vocalize

Menengai High School thrashed Nakuru Day Secondary School to win the Nakuru Town East Sub-County Champions. [File, Standard]

Giants dominated the first day of Nakuru County Secondary Term Two Games at Njoro Boys High School on Wednesday.

Afraha, Koelel and Menengai High School registered wins in their first rugby Sevens matches to show their seriousness into cruising for the Rift Valley Regional Games in Narok next week.

Afraha Girls defeated Naivasha Day 5-0 from a lone try scored by Linah Amakobe in the round-robin of Pool A matches.

In their second match, Afraha won 12-0 against Kabazi to cruise through to the knockout stages that begin today morning. Amakobe was on the mark again with another try with Ashley Sherille touching down after a conversion by Eunice Akoth.

“Our focus is to get to the regional championships and from there, we’ll strategise on a match after the other,” Amakobe told Standard Sports.

In other matches, Nakuru West lost 20-0 to JM Kariuki Secondary School in Pool A.

Ngeche humiliated Kirandich 28-0 ahead of Molo’s 7-5 win over Mema. In boys’ rugby, former regional champions Menengai and Koelel High Schools made fantastic starts.

Menengai walloped Naivasha Day 19-0 as Koelel went on the rampage to hammer St Joseph’s Kirandich 55-0 in the round-robin matches.

Naivasha Day made a comeback to hammer Baruni 40-5. Baruni suffered another 33-0 defeat in the hands of Molo Secondary.

In other matches, Haraka Secondary secured a 26-0 win over Kirobon. In girls’ volleyball, St Joseph’s Kirandich, Mwangi Michuki and Kirobon winning starts.

Mwangi Michuki defeated Enaiposha of Naivasha 3-1 in Pool A as Kirandich registered straight sets win over Kipsindet in Pool B. In Pool C, Kirobon defeated Njoro Girls with a similar margin.