Bett and Wangui win Nakuru County Darts Seeding Series

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Summit Darts Club Captain Mary Muthoni Mwangi in warm-up training ahead of series matches on June 27, 2026. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Joel Bett and Kenya female champion Millicent Wangui are the winners of the Nakuru County Darts Seeding Series Championships, which ended at Summit Resort over the weekend.

Bett came from four sets down to defeat in-form Pascal Wanjala of Kirima Darts Club 9-6 in the best-of-nine competition in the fifth edition of the annual league.

Bett who plays for Chambers Darts Club was a joy to watch after equalling 4-4 draw in the first eight rounds and thereafter displayed see-saw partnership double wins and losses before he took the lead in the sixth round and never looked back.

At the end of regulation rounds, both darters tied on a maximum score of 180 seven times each forcing organisers to order a replay to determine the outright winner, which Wanjala easily won.

Wanjala's 180-Score-Win was a reprieve for him after the unexpected loss to Bett from a formidable start in the finals.

"Here everybody is a winner and there's need for all of us to be taking our matches seriously both in training and official sessions," Bett told Standard Sports.

And Kenyan champion Wangui kept her winning streak after beating Nancy Mwangi 5-1 in the best of five to snatch away the female gong.

"I must thank Almighty God for this noble achievement and for one to do so, you must aim high. Let lady players also take this discipline seriously so that we could equal male standards," said Wangui who's a member of Jacaranda Darts Club.

Meanwhile, a number of darters from Nakuru branch are expected to feature in the national event in Narok Open Championships on Saturday and Sunday.

Kenya Darts Association (KDA) Nakuru branch chairman Symon Kinyanjui encouraged darters to be taking part in such competitive assignments to increase their confidence and experience.

"Such competitive assignments give and improve our confidence and experience of our players required to face formidable opponents at the national front and international scene," he said.

Elsewhere, Showground Classics will be held at ASK Jacaranda Sports Grill on July 11 and 12, officials hahve confirmed.

Chief coordinator Simon Muhia called on darters to turn up in large numbers as lucrative prizes are on offer.