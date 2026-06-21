School Games: Ng'iya Girls and Yala retain Siaya County basketball 3x3 titles

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Ng'iya Girls basketball 3x3 players celebrate after winning the 2025 East African title in Kakamega on August 22,2025. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Ng'iya Girls and St Mary's School Yala successfully defended their Siaya County basketball 3x3 titles after emerging champions during the county secondary school games.

Ng'iya Girls edged out Barchando 17-14 in a closely contested girls' final while Yala defeated Sawagongo 12-10 to retain the boys' crown and book their places at the Nyanza regional games.

The two teams once again showed their strength in the shorter format of the game, overcoming strong opposition to remain county champions.

Ng'iya coach Naftali Ambala praised his players for their determination and teamwork during the competition.

"The girls remained disciplined and believed in themselves throughout the tournament. We faced tough matches, especially in the final, but the players stayed focused and delivered when it mattered. Our target now is to prepare well for the regional games," said Ambala

Yala coach Leonard Okuku said winning the title was another major achievement for his team after already winning the 5x5 basketball crown during the first term.

"We wanted to prove that the team can compete in both formats. Winning the 3x3 title after taking the 5x5 championship gives the players confidence. Our next target is to perform well at the regional games and fight for a double this season," said Okuku.

The county games also produced new champions in rugby sevens. Chianda High School emerged as the new boys' champions after ending the dominance of St Mary's School Yala.

Yala, who have won several county titles in recent years, suffered a surprise 24-14 defeat to Ambira in the semi-finals. The defeat opened the way for Chianda, who went on to beat Ambira 10-7 in a closely fought final to lift the title.

Chianda and Ambira will represent Siaya County at the Nyanza regional championships.

However, Yala have lodged an appeal after their semi-final defeat, alleging that Ambira fielded ineligible players during the match.

In girls' rugby, Sidindi successfully defended their title after beating Nyakongo 17-0 in the final. Both schools qualified for the regional games.

Sidindi coach Gerald Ochieng credited hard work and proper preparation for the successful title defence.

"The players worked very hard this season and remained focused throughout the competition. Our target now is to compete strongly at the regional finals and continue improving as a team," said Ochieng.

Meanwhile, St Mary's Lwak Girls, popularly known as the Red Saints, were crowned the new Siaya County girls' football champions after defeating Sinaga Girls 3-0 in the final.