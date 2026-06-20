Africa's World Cup revolution

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South Africa rescue a Fifa World Cup 1-1 draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium, US; Teboho Mokoena's 83rd-minute penalty keeps Bafana Bafana alive.

[Lars Baron/AFP]

I am not sports fan. I suspect that’s because I never excelled in any sports. But for some strange reason I am World Cup addict; the kind that wake up to watch group matches and record those they cannot watch live for later self-tainment. I miss no match at any stage of the cup.

I then hibernate, reemerging four years later for this strange ritual. For decades, I watched as African nations were considerd the underdogs of the FIFA World Cup.

The continent was dismissed, before a ball was even kicked. But over the years, I have been delighted to watch African teams shatter expectations, delivering some of the tournament’s most unforgettable upsets and historic runs. From iconic victories to heartbreaking nearmisses, African teams are slowly earning the world’s respect and fundamentally changing the global perception of the continent’s footballing prowess.

The world first took notice in 1990 when Cameroon, led by the legendary 38-year-old Roger Milla, became the first African teamto reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

The Indomitable Lions stunned the footballing world by defeating the defending champions, Argentina, in the tournament opener. They went on to beat Romania and Colombia, and came agonizingly close to a semi-final spot, leading England 2-1 before eventually falling 3-2 after extra time. This was more than just a Cinderella run; it was a paradigm shift that proved African teams could compete with and beat the very best in the world. After a twelve years drought, Senegal replicated Cameroon’s feat, but in even more dramatic fashion.

Making their World Cup debut in 2002, the Lions of Teranga shocked the globe by beating the reigning champions, France, 1-0 in the opening match. They didn’t stop there, advancing to the quarter-finals where they were narrowly defeated by Turkey. Their fearless, attacking football and incredible team spirit announced Africa’s arrival as a force to be reckoned with on the biggest stage.

The 2010 World Cup, held on African soil for the first time, carried the weight of a continent’s hopes. Ghana, the last African team standing, carried that burden into the quarter-finals against Uruguay. With a semi-final berth, and a place in history within their grasp, the Black Stars were denied by Luis Suárez’s infamous goal-line handball in the dying seconds of extra time.

Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, and Ghana lost in a shootout. It was a devastating end to a campaign that had promised so much, but it also showcased the immense talent and resilience of African football. The pinnacle of African achievement came in 2022 when Morocco made history by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals. The Atlas Lions topped a group containing Belgium and Croatia, then defeated Spain on penalties and Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Their unbelievable run, built on a rock-solid defense and an indomitable team spirit, finally ended against France in the semis.

They finished fourth, but their performance was a monumental achievement that set a new benchmark for the entire continent. The trend of African excellence will be tested in this year’s World Cup, with a record ten African nations qualifying for the expanded tournament. They have started well.

In the opening round, teams like Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana secured vital victories, while Morocco and Egypt held cup favourites Brazil and Belgium to 1-1 draws. Rookies Cape Verde, and DR Congo shocked the world with impressive draws against traditional powerhouses.

This collective strength, with Morocco ranked 8th and Senegal 14th in the world, underscores the depth of talent now present across the continent. From Cameroon’s trailblazing run to Morocco’s historic semi-final, African teams have consistently defied the odds.

They have produced iconic moments, legendary players, and unforgettable matches that have enriched the World Cup’s history. The narrative has shifted from “plucky outsiders” to genuine contenders. With the continued growth of the game in Africa, it is not a question of if an

African nation will lift the trophy, but when. Closer home, as Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda host the AFCON tournament next year, the question is when one of these countries will claim space in this global football jamboree. We can only live in hope, Meanwhile we wish the African teams victories in the land of Donald Trump.