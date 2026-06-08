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Kipkemboi, Kemuma rule streets of Nairobi

By Ochieng Oyugi | Jun. 8, 2026
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Enock Kipkemboi wins the 42km race during the 5th edition of the Nairobi City Marathon 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

"I'm going to buy land and build a house with the prize money." 

This was the message by Joy Kemuma after she braved yesterday's chilly morning to win the Nairobi City Marathon.

Enock Kipkemboi from Iten breezed to the tape in 2:09:32 to also emerge as the new winner of the men's category.

"I was here last year and finished 13th, but I did not lose hope," Kemuma told Standard Sports.

"I went back to the drawing board and trained very hard at my base in Kapsabet. I'm happy the effort has paid off," the mother of one said, who won in 2:27:43.

Kemuma, 38, who hails from Nyamira County, said that she plans to buy a piece of land and build a house with the Sh3.5million winner's prize.

"I'm also going to invest part of the money in my training schedule. I need new training gear, and I will also be sorting out some teething problems in training that require finances," she said.

Talking about the secret to her victory, Kemuma attributed her win to her dedicated training sessions in Kapsabet.

"I did my homework well, that's why I opened a huge gap to finish the race three minutes ahead of the pack. I also did not have any international races this year, so I had enough time to rest, prepare, and train for this marathon," she said.

Kemuma had used this year's Eldoret City  Marathon to gauge her build-up ahead of the Nairobi City Marathon.

On his part, Kipkemboi said that he did not start the season on a good footing at his Iten training base, and this was compounded by a fall at this year's Eldoret City Marathon, which saw him opt out of the race.

"But a subsequent win of a road race in China restored my hope. It inspired me ahead of the Nairobi City Marathon. I believed I could win, and it happened, from the 27km mark where I broke away from the chasing pack."

"I'm now looking forward to more international races abroad," Kipkemboi said. 

 

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