Hit Squad ready for World Cup

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Boniface Mogunde (left) in a past bout against Zine El Abidine of Morocco. [File, Standard]

National boxing team is ready for the second World Cup to be hosted in China from June 14.

Head coach Musa Benjamin says his boxers are in good shape for the global championships that's under the auspices of World Boxing (WB) after the first one in Brazil in April.

"These boys have done well in their training sessions for the last two weeks and are eager to be tried in the Global Cup again," Benjamin said.

A squad of 20 boxers have been training at Mathare Police Depot under the tutelage of three coaches led by Benjamin.

"We are unable to name our squad because we still don't know the number of slots for the travelling party to be awarded to us by the government," he said.

"Teams will be named on the slots available, but we have put a formidable proposal to the Ministry of Sports regarding our requirements."

A formidable performance in the competition gives the team high chances of an effective campaign in the Africa Olympic Qualifiers (AOQ), which starts shortly after this season.

The team has a hybrid of experienced and upcoming boxers.

That mixture explains plans by the technical bench on the need to spur continuity after the old guards hang their gloves.

Welterweight Ayub Waweru of Sombea Boxing Club is among the young boxers in camp.

"Ayub (Waweru) has proved his mettle and is catching up well against some experienced players in our training sessions," said Benjamin.

Also in camp are the Juma siblings of Chris and Benedict, who were a joy to watch during the first leg of the league championships in Nakuru City last month.

Among the experienced boxers in camp are Africa Games middleweight champion Edwin Okong'o and Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde.