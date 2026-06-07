Migori Youth eye title as NSL promotion battle intensifies

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Migori Youth striker Syphas Otieno celebrates after scoring during their National Super League match against Kisumu All Stars at Mamboleo Grounds on June 1, 2026. [Migori Youth Media]

FKF National Super League (NSL) promotion race heads into a decisive weekend with four clubs still battling for the three places currently earmarked for promotion to the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

With only two rounds of matches remaining before the 2025/26 season concludes next week, leaders Migori Youth, 3K FC, Mombasa United and Equity Bank remain locked in a tense contest that could go down to the final day.

Migori Youth lead the standings on 77 points, followed by 3K FC on 73, Mombasa United on 72 and Equity Bank on 71. Just six points separate the top four sides, making every result crucial.

The standout fixture today pits Migori Youth against fellow promotion hopefuls Equity Bank at Green Stadium.

For Migori Youth, the stakes could hardly be higher. The club has never played in the top flight and is now within touching distance of securing a historic first-ever promotion to the Premier League.

Migori have built their title charge on a formidable home record where they remain unbeaten at Green Stadium this season, dropping points only twice through a draw.

Club chairman Abdi Aziz says the players are fully aware of the opportunity before them.

“The players are psyched and focused. They know what is at stake and they are determined to finish the season strongly. We have worked hard throughout the campaign and now we want to close it out well,” said Aziz.

Despite their impressive home form, Aziz warned that Equity Bank will provide one of their biggest tests of the season.

“We are facing a very strong team that is also fighting for promotion. They beat us 3-2 in the first leg and that shows the quality they have. We must remain alert and disciplined because this is not a match we can take lightly,” he added.

Aziz also rallied football fans across the Nyanza region to support the club's push for promotion.

“We want the football community across Nyanza to stand with us, not only this weekend but also next season if we achieve promotion. We want this team to represent the entire region at the highest level.”

Should Migori secure promotion, they would become the only club representing the wider Luo Nyanza region in the Premier League following the decline of former top-flight sides Kisumu All Stars, Muhoroni Youth and Western Stima.

Aziz revealed plans to take Premier League football across the region should the club complete the job.

“We will not only host matches in Migori. We are ready to play some of our home matches in Siaya at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, in Homa Bay at Raila Odinga Stadium and in Kisumu at Mamboleo Stadium so that supporters across the region can enjoy top-level football,” he said.

Elsewhere, third-placed Mombasa United host Nzoia Sugar at KPA Sports Club knowing victory could strengthen their promotion chances. The coastal side has been one of the most consistent teams this season and remains firmly in contention.

Second-placed 3K FC also have little room for error as they seek to maintain their advantage over Mombasa United and Equity Bank heading into the final week as they play Mwatate in Wundanyi.

The race, however, continues against a backdrop of uncertainty over promotion and relegation regulations.

At the start of the season, FKF announced that the bottom three Premier League clubs would be relegated automatically while the top three NSL teams would gain direct promotion, replacing the traditional playoff between the third-placed NSL side and the 16th-placed Premier League team.

That decision has since been challenged by stakeholders, with the matter still under dispute. Nevertheless, clubs continue to operate under the current framework.

With SportPesa Premier League sides Sofapaka, Bidco United and Kariobangi Sharks already relegated, the focus now shifts to who will replace them.