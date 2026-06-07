Kipkemboi, Kemuma crowned champions of Nairobi City Marathon

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Enock Kipkemboi race to the finish line in the Nairobi City Marathon on June 7, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Enock Kipkemboi and Joy Kemuma emerged victorious in the men's and women's full marathon races, respectively at the fifth edition of the Nairobi City Marathon, an event that drew a record-breaking 17,450 participants from 75 countries.

Kipkemboi claimed the men's 42-kilometre title after crossing the finish line in 2:09:32, narrowly beating Robert Kwambai, who clocked 2:09:51. Shadrack Kenduiywo secured third place in 2:09:55 in a tightly contested race among the elite field.

In the women's race, Kemuma delivered a dominant performance to win in 2:27:43. Jacinta Chepkoech finished second in 2:30:48, while Nancy Jepleting completed the podium in 2:31:07.

In the men's 10Km race Zakariah Gacugu won with 0:27:47 followed closely by Shadrack Kipyegon 0:27:48 while Enock Cheruiyot settled for third place at 0:28:03. Joy Kemuma emerged victorious in the 42-km Womens Nairobi City Marathon on June 7, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The men's half marathon title went to Brian Kogo, who posted an impressive 1:00:55 ahead of Jonah Kiprop Lagat (1:01:10) and Lampard Mutuku (1:01:32).

In the women's category, Doreen Cherop Kibet triumphed in 1:09:19, followed by Sylvia Changeiwo in 1:10:04 and Sharon Cherotich Isaac in 1:10:30.

The annual event featured four race categories—the full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometre race and 5-kilometre Family Fun Run—attracting thousands of athletes and spectators to the Kenyan capital.

Ahead of the race, Nairobi City Marathon Race Director Barnaba Korir had predicted a highly competitive edition, citing the quality of athletes assembled for the event.

“This year the Nairobi City Marathon has assembled an elite cast of marathoners who will take your breath away,” Korir said during the launch of the race.

Korir revealed that the 2026 edition attracted participants from across Africa, Asia, Europe and North America, including runners from Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, the United States, Japan and South Africa.

“In three weeks the registration was completely full. The numbers have gone to levels we did not envisage,” he said.

“This year, we have surpassed every record set before. We have over 17,000 registered runners and registration is now closed. Our focus is on organising a successful event.”

Participants in the Nairobi City Marathon on June 7, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The marathon has enjoyed steady growth since its inception in 2021, when it attracted 10,000 runners. Participation has increased consistently over the years, rising to 13,000, then 15,000 and now more than 17,000 entrants.

Athletics Kenya Competitions Director Kennedy Tanui described the race as a key platform for nurturing emerging talent.

“It is hard to predict the outcome of the Nairobi Marathon. This has been a marathon of budding talents,” Tanui said.

“New talents emerge every year. No one has successfully defended his or her title at the Nairobi Marathon.”

This year's champions in the men's and women's full marathon races each walked away with Sh3.5 million in prize money, underlining the Nairobi City Marathon's growing stature as one of Africa's most lucrative road races.