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Jaguars pounce on USIU-A as Scorpions shares spoils with Lakers

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jun. 7, 2026
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Blazers' Maureen Okumu (left) and Nancy Kibogong of Sliders during their KHU Women's Premier League match at Parklands Sports Club on June 6, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League champions Western Jaguars on Saturday edged out United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa 4-2 in a match played at Eregi Teachers Training College.

Jaguars who are looking to recapture the title they lost to Warriors last season rallied from behind to subject last season’s silver medallists to their fourth defeat of the season.

Keen to regain their footing and return to winning ways, USIU-A played with urgency from the onset. Their efforts paid off five minutes into play as Lawrence Makhatsa outsmarted the Jaguars' defence to hit the ball past goalkeeper Paul Navangi.

Having gone into the encounter on the back of a draw and three defeats, Mashujaa intensified their hunt for goals with Danstone Wabwire, who was key to last season’s impressive show, making it 2-0 in the 10th minute. The students then tightened their defence, ensuring that their hosts never got any clear scoring chances. That would see them maintain a two-goal advantage at half-time.

On resumption, Jaguars were hungrier as they pressed deep into USIU-A’s half and made frequent attacks. A foul in the D proved costly for Mashujaa as Emmanuel Wasuna pulled one back from a penalty stroke.

Alex Taiswa levelled the score in the 43rd minute, forcing a 2-2 draw by the break of the third quarter. The fourth quarter was evenly contested and was seemingly headed for a deadlock. However, Sheldon Kimtai’s quick goals in the 48th and 50th minutes sealed the win for the home side.

At Kisumu Day High School, Parklands Sports Club beat debutants Kisumu Youngsters 2-1 to register their second win this season. Edgar Lirhu and Kennedy Wanyonyi were on target for Parklands in the first and 20th minutes, while Duncan Kachisa scored Youngsters' consolation goal in the 27th minute.

In the women’s Premier League title chase, it was a draw galore in Kisumu as defending champions Kisumu Lakers and Kisumu Queens failed to secure their first wins on home soil.

Lakers who opened their campaign with a barren draw against their local rivals Kisumu Queens played to a 1-1 draw against Strathmore University Scorpions, who were also hoping to finally get it right and secure a win.

Maurine Owiti put the homegirls ahead in the 29th minute, but Grace Bwire equalised for the former holders in the 34th minute. This was Scorpions' second draw in four outings.

At the Kisumu Simba Club, visitors USIU-A Spartans and their hosts Kisumu Queens also had a dull day in office with their duel ending in a goalless draw. Queens who are in their second season in the top tier are yet to score a goal after two encounters. 

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KHU Men’s Premier League Western Jaguars USIU-A Mashujaa Kisumu Lakers
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