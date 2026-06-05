Wachiuri and Wangui win Nairobi Masters Match-play Two Darts Championships

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Africa Continental Tour champion Peter Wachiuri takes an aim during Nairobi Masters Match-play Two Darts Championships at ASK Nakuru's Jacaranda Sports Club on May 31,2926. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Africa Continental Tour champion Peter Wachiuri and Kenya lady champion Millicent Wangui are the Nairobi Masters Match-play Two champions.

They did so after convincingly outwitting their opponents in one-sided final matches at ASK Nakuru Showground's Jacaranda Sports Grill on Sunday night.

Wachiuri smashed James Kamama 9-2 in the 11-round-duel he won with ease to stamp his authority and explain his experience and dominance in the local scene.

His triumph came with advice to local players, whom he advised to take their training seriously, saying winning titles comes with regular and long hours of training.

"Playing competitive matches locally is the way to go before we get to the international forum," said Wachiuri.

On her part, Millicent Wangui saw off fancied and stylish Daisy Yator 4-1 to take home the ladies' top prize money.

Wangui who was composed throughout the match had no pressure and unnecessary tensions, a development that made her win comfortably.

She appealed to lady players to be turning up in large numbers during such tournaments.

"We need to improve our numbers in such competitions to equal those of men to attract great sponsorships and following towards development of women's darts," Wangui said.

In their semifinal matches, Wachiuri defeated defending champion Peter Wanjii 7-1 while in the second semifinal match, Kamama saw off Pascal Wanjala of Kenya Prisons' Kirima Darts Club.

Wanjala was a finalist in the Africa Continental Tour in Mombasa last weekend but was beaten by Peter Wachiuri.

A total of 146 darters - 120 male and 26 female players attended the two-day competition.

The event's coordinator, Daniel Karori, said the third series heads to Mombasa from August 8-9 and the fourth one in Nanyuki on October 31 to August 1.

The fifth and final leg of the series will be held at Broadwalk Mall in Nairobi on November 28-29 in a tournament that has a prize money of 10,000 dollars (Ksh 1, 290,000).

Karori stated that this is one of the most lucrative darts tournaments in East and Central Africa, if not on the continent.

Last year, it attracted players from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"That's the trend we want this event to take as we grow talents locally and in the region for some of our players to become our next crop of international legends," Karori told Standard Sports.

The event is divided into three categories in the Main Competition, The Ladies Showdown and The Universities Challenge (Uni-Darts Challenge Cup).

The third category wasn't featured in Nakuru.

And as the event goes round the country, all players who take part in it earn points and cash prizes in a process referred to as Order of Merit Points since its inception in 2023.