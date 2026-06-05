Wafalme silence Uganda to close in on Nations Championship slot

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Kenya's Wafalme Stars players in action against Uganda during their 2026 CAVB Zone V Qualifiers match against Uganda at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Kampala, on Tuesday. [KVF Media]

The men’s national volleyball team, Wafalme Stars, are on course to secure its ticket to the 2026 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Nations Championship following its Wednesday night victory against Uganda at the Zone Five qualifiers.

However, even with the Ugandan hurdle cleared, there is no room for complacency, for they must win their remaining two matches to finish at the top of the five-team table. Wafalme Stars were set to take on South Sudan last evening in the hunt for their third win. Today, they will face off with Burundi in their last round-robin encounter.

Against the Volleyball Cranes, Wafalme Stars fought gallantly to silence the home fans who were pushing for their downfall in a fully-packed Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Under the tutelage of Gideon Tarus, the Kenyans turned a deaf ear to the roaring sounds of the partisan crowd to control the court and secure a straight-sets victory.

A blend of teamwork and individual brilliance carried the day for the Kenyans as Nicholas Matui capitalised on every attacking opportunity to secure crucial points. Setter Brian Melly, Elphas Makuto, Dennis Omollo and Dennis Esekon also had a great night out, with their contributions helping Kenya secure the much-needed win.

The first set was evenly contested as both sides matched point for point.

Determined to enhance their chances of bagging the lone ticket to the continental championship, the Kenyans broke away from the 15th point, dominating their hosts to take the set 25-17, and silenced the home fans who, despite dropping the set, remained hopeful that their side would recover and salvage the match.

Kenyans remained solid in the second set and even took a 15-10 lead. Even so, they allowed the Cranes to score points to catch up and set the stage for a neck-to-neck battle that kept the fans on their toes. Nonetheless, the Kenyans outlasted the Ugandans to take the set 26-24 for a 2-0 advantage.

The Ugandans, led by their stars Gideon Angiro and Daudi Okello, fought on in the third set, but they were overpowered by the Kenyans, who took it 25-22 to subject them to a first defeat.

Going into today’s clash, the Kenyan men who have remained in the shadows of their female counterparts, the Malkia Strikers, for decades, will have to remain focused and get the job done. While Burundi may lack the intimidating pedigree of other regional giants, they are a gritty, unpredictable side yearning to cause upsets in the qualifiers.

Wafalme must be at their best lest Burundi surprise them and spoil their party. Uganda will take on South Sudan in a women’s ticket chase. The home girls are favourites to qualify from the region following the automatic qualification of Rwanda.