Marcelo back from injury to inspire new look Harambee Stars against Lesotho

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Harambee Stars left back Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma in action for Kenya in a past match. [FKF Media]

After ten difficult months on the sidelines, defender Eric Ouma is finally back in Harambee Stars colours and ready to guide a youthful Kenyan squad set to face Lesotho in an international friendly in South Africa on Thursday from 4 pm.

Ouma’s return is one of the biggest boosts for head coach Benni McCarthy as Kenya begins preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Gor Mahia defender has not featured for Kenya since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during a training session with his Polish club Raków Częstochowa in August 2025.

The injury ruled him out for almost the entire season and kept him away from the national team for more than a year.

Now fully fit, Ouma says his main role in the new-look squad is to help the younger players settle into senior international football.

“It is just to be the role model and to use my experience to show the young players what is needed because 10 years ago, I was like them and I learnt a lot along the way, so it is just for me to show them the way,” said Ouma.

“Sometimes it is difficult for a young player to integrate into the squad, and so we have to be our brother's keeper.”

The experienced defender added that returning to football after such a long spell out feels special.

“It feels good to be back. It has been a long time since I got injured. I took about nine months on the sidelines, which is very unusual for me, but I feel this is now the right time to be back.”

Ouma returns to a Harambee Stars squad that carries a youthful feel, with McCarthy continuing to rebuild the national side around emerging talent.

Defender Deon Woodman, winger Sammy Hena-Kamau, striker Micah Obiero, defender Sydney Agina and goalkeeper Caleb Kramer are all in line for their first senior international appearances.

At the same time, young talents such as Mohammed Bajaber, Austine Odhiambo, Ryan Ogam and Ben Stanley continue to earn the coach’s trust after impressive performances in recent call-ups.

Historically, Kenya has enjoyed a better record against Lesotho and will head into the match with confidence.

The two nations first met in 1973 when Kenya secured a 1-0 friendly win before recording back-to-back 1-0 victories in 1978, both away in Lesotho and later in Nairobi.

Kenya also drew 2-2 away during the 1992 Afcon qualifiers before winning the return leg 3-0 in Nairobi in 1993. Other meetings include a 1-1 friendly draw in 2000 and another 2-2 result during the 2013 Cosafa Cup.

Lesotho only managed their first victory over Kenya during the 2014 Afcon qualifiers after edging Harambee Stars 1-0 before the return leg ended 0-0.

With only one defeat against Lesotho in their history, Harambee Stars will be hoping the blend of returning experience and youthful energy can produce a strong performance in South Africa as preparations for the future continue.