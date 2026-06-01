Leopards Madada recalled as Harambee Stars make changes ahead of international friendlies

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AFC Leopards midfielder Kelly Madada when he featured for Harambee Stars. [FKF Media]

AFC Leopards teenager Kelly Madada has earned a return to the national team as Harambee Stars made key changes to their squad and fixtures ahead of the June international window.

Madada, one of the brightest young talents in Kenyan football, is among three new additions to the squad after an impressive season with AFC Leopards, where he helped Ingwe finish runners-up in the 2025/2026 SportPesa Premier League. His performances have earned him another chance to impress at international level.

This marks another step in Madada’s growing career. He first received a national team call-up in December last year for the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar, where he gained his first taste of international football.

The Harambee Stars’ June programme has been adjusted due to logistical challenges that forced a change in opponents. Kenya were initially set to play Palestine and Kyrgyzstan, but those fixtures have now been replaced.

Instead, the national team will face Lesotho in a two-legged friendly tie, with both matches scheduled to be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

The first match will take place on Thursday at 4PM EAT, while the second game will follow on Sunday, also at 4PM EAT.

Alongside the fixture changes, there have also been adjustments to the squad. Job Ochieng, Ryan Ogam, and Byrne Omondi miss out on the trip, while Madada returns alongside Amos Nondi and goalkeeper Brian Bwire.

The team is set to report to camp on Monday, June 1, before holding an afternoon training session. They will then travel to South Africa on Tuesday as preparations intensify.

The final squad shows a balanced mix of youth and experience. In goal are Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo, and Caleb Kramer. The defence includes Erick Ouma, Stanley Wilson, Sylvester Owino, Frank Odhiambo, Alphonce Omija, Deon Woodman, Rooney Onyango, and Sydney Agina.

In midfield, the team will rely on Richard Odada, Chris Erambo, Clarke Odour, Will Lenkupae, Austine Odhiambo, Zech Obiero, Kelly Madada, and Amos Nondi. The attack features Mohammed Bajaber, Ben Stanley, Sammy Hena-Kamau, Micah Obiero, and Lawrence Okoth.

The June window will give the technical bench another chance to test combinations as the team continues building toward upcoming continental assignments.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikhalo, Caleb Kramer

Defenders: Erick Ouma, Stanley Wilson, Sylvester Owino, Frank Odhiambo, Alphonce Omija, Deon Woodman, Rooney Onyango, Sydney Agina

Midfielders: Richard Odada, Chris Erambo, Clarke Odour, Will Lenkupae, Austine Odhiambo, Zech Obiero, Kelly Madada, Amos Nondi

Forwards: Mohammed Bajaber, Ben Stanley, Sammy Hena-Kamau, Micah Obiero, Lawrence Okoth