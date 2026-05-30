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Jaguars prey on Wazalendo, Greensharks

By Elizabeth Mburugu | May. 30, 2026
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Butali Warriors' Frankline Wahome (left) and Noel Cheboi of Strathmore University during their Kenya Hockey Premier League match at Parklands Sports Club. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A series of mouth-watering clashes is lined up this weekend as the chase for the 2026 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League title gains momentum.

Former champions Western Jaguars, who began their campaign with a 2-1 win against novices Kisumu Youngsters, will be chasing maximum points when they renew rivalry with Wazalendo and Greensharks at the Parklands Sports Club.

Jaguars will clash with Wazalendo, who are on top of the table today, and then square it out with top-tier returnees Greensharks tomorrow.

While Jaguars and Wazalendo will be keen to maintain a flawless campaign, Greensharks will be hunting their first win after a dull return that saw them suffer double defeat last weekend.

Wazalendo will face off with Jaguars at the Impala Sports Club today and then entertain newcomers Kisumu Youngsters tomorrow.

In another encounter, last season’s silver medallists, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa, will be on a redemption mission when they welcome Sikh Union Nairobi at their Thika Road grounds.

Mashujaa had a tough start to the season, securing a point out of the possible six after a 2-2 draw against former champions Kenya Police and a 1-0 defeat to Wazalendo.

Tomorrow, the students will lock horns with defending champions Warriors. Warriors who dropped four points last weekend will be keen to get it right and register their first 2026 victory.

After a fairly successful debut last season, Daikyo Heroes will launch their campaign today against their hosts, Parklands Sports Club. The Coastal side will then take on the Sikh Union tomorrow at the same venue.

Daikyo, who weathered the storm and survived a turbulent first season that almost saw them withdraw from the league, is eyeing a great start.

Kenya Police, who secured two points after drawing 2-2 with USIU-A Mashujaa and 1-1 against Warriors, will also be chasing maximum points when they take on Parklands tomorrow. The law enforcers will be hoping to regain their footing and return to winning ways as they seek to recapture the title that has eluded them for years.

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Related Topics

2026 Kenya Hockey Union Wazalendo Hockey Club Greensharks Parklands Sports Club
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