New triathlon head coach role excites Ameli

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Newly appointed national triathlon head coach Camilla Lydia Ameli. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Triathlon Kenya Federation (TKF) has appointed Camilla Lydia Ameli as their new national team head coach.

While it is a dream come true for Ameli, who has been busy putting in the work and building Kenyan champions from the ground up, she was surprised by the appointment.

"The appointment came as a surprise, but I feel honoured and grateful for the trust the federation has placed in me. It’s a big responsibility, but also a big motivation,” said Ameli, who is one of the most experienced coaches in East and Central Africa.

But Ameli didn't just stumble into this role; she earned it step by step.

Her journey started with a raw passion for sports and endurance training.

Before taking the top job, she was already the mastermind behind Kenya's national development and training structures. She has spent years grooming youth talent and preparing elite athletes to crush it on the global stage.

As head coach, Ameli isn't flying solo. She is locking arms with the executive committee, clubs, and local coaches to create joint and durable training structures as well as launch elite development camps toward the federation's long-term goals.

"You do not need expensive gear or elite fitness to take the first step. Triathlon teaches resilience, discipline, and healthy living. Under her leadership, the federation is throwing the doors wide open to make the sport accessible, exciting, and unstoppable,” she said.

Lenon Kadeva, an elite triathlete, backed Ameli to take the sport to the next level.

“It's great news to the triathlon community. Coach Camilla’s leadership and experience will really inspire athletes and coaches alike,” said Kadeva.