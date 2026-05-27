Fifa rescues FKF boss as leadership war deepens

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidentHusseinMohammed yesterday received a major boost after world football governing body,Fifa,rejectedattempts by a section of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to suspend him from office, deepening an already bitter leadership crisis at the federation.
In a strongly worded communication copied to the Confederation of African Football (CAF),Fifaruled that the decisions made by certain NEC members were not compliant with the federation’s constitution and therefore could not be recognised.
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