Cattle rustling victims allege foul play in restocking exercise

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Victims of cattle rustling in Meru's Igembe North Constituency. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Victims of cattle rustling in Meru's Igembe North Constituency have faulted the criteria used by the national government officials in the restocking process.

As the officials set on distributing about 600 heads of cattle to victims, they alleged bias after some were left, as they questioned the credibility of the exercise.

Mururu Kobia and Elizabeth Kaario were two of many victims who lost different amounts of cattle to raiders suspected to be from neighbouring counties, and had hoped he would be among the beneficiaries, but was disappointed when he wasn't.

“My son was killed by the cattle thieves who took away all my livestock. Yet I have not been among the beneficiaries of the restocking," said Ms Kaario as she questioned the involvement of politicians in the restocking exercise.

Kaario alleged that the area was in campaign mode and asked that all elected leaders should be left out of the restocking process.

She said the exercise should be wholly be done by chiefs, assistant county commissioners and other administrators, as she suspected politicians would favour their supporters in the restocking exercise.

"It is not clear to me and other victims why national government administration officers are not involved yet they are the ones who know the genuine herders,” Kaario lamented.

Zakayo Muliuki, a resident of Kamweline who suffered a life-changing injury in a past cattle raid, is another who claimed the exercise had been hijacked by politicians who want to take advantage of the restocking to win votes.

He said on top of losing his herd, his brother was also killed in 2023, and he was expecting the restocking to enable him rebuild his life.

"All our cattle and goats were stolen in a series of attacks. I have not benefited from the restocking exercise, so I am appealing to the national government to ensure only deserving livestock owners’ benefit," Mr Muliuki said.

It is not clear to us how the beneficiaries are identified, and we smell foul play, he alleged.

The distribution exercise threatened to get out of control as some people attempted to forcibly take some livestock.

Speaking at Mea Primary School on the second day of the exercise, Igembe North police boss Jerald Marando said the exercise was largely peaceful, save for isolated incidents where some attempted to forcefully get livestock.

Mr Marando said 175 cows were given away on the first day, in the exercise targeting livestock stolen between 2023 and 2026.

He urged victims who are yet to get the livestock to exercise patience, because more livestock were expected.

Igembe North MP Julius Taitumu said he lobbied for the people to get the livestock. "All those who have been given the restocking stock were affected,” he said.

And Igembe North constituency manager Ronald Mugambi said the names of beneficiaries were processed last year through Police Occurrence Book (OB) reports.

“Last year we asked all herders who lost their cattle to give us their OB reports. The reports showed that more than 6,000 cattle and 4,000 goats had been stolen between 2023 and 2025," Mr Mugambi said.

He claimed some people were incited by local politicians and ignored the call to present their OB reports.

The OB reports were presented to the State Department of Livestock Development, which in turn allocated 600 cattle.

“Since the number of cattle is too small, we decided to give the beneficiaries based on the verified number of stolen animals. We are giving heifers so that the herders can also benefit from multiplication. The process is very fair and transparent,” he said.

But residents like Patrick Njenga who in 2023 lost his cows, are adamant that only the police and administrators should carry out the programme, as politicians might favour some areas where they have more supporters. "We have not been compensated. A lot of the cows under the programme were taken to Igembe North sub-county, but Mutuati sub-county was left out," he alleged.