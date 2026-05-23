Mintos proves too good for his rivals at ICPAK tournament

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Mombasa golfer Tony Mintos in action during the ICPAK tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Thursday. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Fast-rising Mombasa golfer Tony Mintos emerged the overall winner of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) after beating a team of 170 players at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa County on Thursday.

The handicap-15 Mintos rounded up the 18-hole par 71 course with a sterling 42 stableford points.

“Wow, what a day in Nyali. First, thank you, ICPAK, for putting on this great, brilliantly run tournament. Nyali is always a tough test, but I’m grateful it went my way today. It has not been an easy victory because the competition was tough from tees to greens, but the course is in great shape, and the greens are running fast," said Mintos.

"Big thanks to my playing partners for keeping it competitive; you guys kept it close and made me hit every shot. I also want to thank the club staff for the course condition that looks amazing, and my family for all the support. I hope to defend this title again next time," said Mintos.

William Odeck, playing off a -1 handicap, carded a one-over-par 72 gross to win the gross title, while handicap-21 Salim Taib, on 40 points, and handicap-28 Tommy Mohamed, with 39 points, claimed the men's winner and runners-up slots, respectively.

The club’s former lady captain, Mary Kandu, playing off handicap-11, clinched the lady’s top spot on 40 points, beating her colleague, handicap -12, Christine Ockotch, to the runner-up position by a two-point difference.

Handicap 23 General (retired) P.M. Kariuki was the best senior, having brought in 35 points, while schoolboy Aryan Joseph, playing off handicap-21, emerged the best junior after carding 37 points.

The high-handicap men's and ladies' winners' prizes were clinched by handicap-32 Joh Kabiru on 43 points and handicap-41 Sally Kang’ethe with 32 points, respectively.