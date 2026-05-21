Thousands line streets to celebrate Villa's Europa triumph

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Aston Villa players celebrate during the team's trophy parade, after winning the Europa League, in Birmingham, central England on May 21, 2026. [AFP]

Aston Villa fans turned out in their thousands on Thursday to celebrate the English side's Europa League final triumph -- their first silverware in 30 years.

Supporters decked out in the club's claret and blue colours waved flags and let off flares as they lined the streets of Birmingham to watch their heroes parade the trophy.

They cheered and chanted as the players, medals hanging around their necks, made their way by open-top bus from the club's ground to Centenary Square in the city centre, where an estimated 23,000 fans had gathered.

"I'm just over the moon, it means everything," one fan told the BBC, while another described the victory on Wednesday as "the best night of my life".

Unai Emery's side ended their trophy drought with a stylish 3-0 win against Freiburg in Istanbul, thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers.

Villa's first trophy since the 1996 League Cup was also their first major European prize in 44 years.

"You've been through so much pain, so much disappointment, but this group of players have provided so much satisfaction the last couple of years," said captain John McGinn, addressing fans using a microphone.

Emery dedicated the trophy to the club's fans.

"Our heart is your heart, your heart is our heart. We are together –- up the Villa," said the Spaniard.