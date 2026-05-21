It's fresh faces and familiar rivals as Stars prepare for 2027 Afcon

Coach Benni McCarthy during the Harambee Stars and Morocco CHAN 2024 Group A clash at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, on August 10, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The last two days have offered Harambee Stars fans a glimpse into the future as coach Benni McCarthy unveiled a youthful squad for next month’s international friendlies before Kenya discovered the teams they will face in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

While Kenya are already assured of a place at the tournament as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the qualifiers still matter for McCarthy and his rebuilding project.