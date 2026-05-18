K'Ogalo silence Muranga Seal to move one win away from title

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Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards SC during their Kenyan Premier League match dubbed Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi on April 16, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Record league champions Gor Mahia moved to within one win of another league title after beating Murang’a Seal 3-1 in a crucial SportPesa Premier League match played at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The victory pushed K’Ogalo to 68 points with only two matches left in the 2025-2026 season. Gor now lead second-placed AFC Leopards by four points after Ingwe had narrowed the gap on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz.

Knowing they needed a strong response to keep their destiny in their own hands, Gor Mahia showed composure and experience against Murang’a Seal.

Seal took the lead through Joe Waithira, but Gor reacted quickly and controlled the game afterwards.

Samuel Kapen restored parity before Shariff Musa gave the record champions the lead. Ebenezer Assifuah-Inkoom sealed the win with the third goal to leave Gor firmly in charge of the title race.

The win means Gor Mahia could be crowned champions for a record extending 22nd league title this coming Sunday. K’Ogalo will secure the crown if they defeat Mara Sugar or if AFC Leopards fail to beat relegation-threatened APS Bomet in Kericho.

With two rounds of matches remaining, Gor are now favourites to retain the trophy after opening a healthy gap at the top of the standings.

While Gor Mahia celebrated another important victory, it was heartbreak for Bidco United whose relegation from the top flight was confirmed following a painful 1-0 defeat to Shabana at Wang’uru Stadium.

The Thika-based side needed to win all their remaining matches to keep their survival hopes alive, but their six-year stay in the Premier League officially came to an end after another disappointing result.

Bidco looked set to earn at least a point before disaster struck in the closing stages. Defender Stephen Okola was ruled to have fouled Congolese striker Assis Mambote Batshi inside the penalty area in the 81st minute.

Batshi calmly converted from the spot to hand Shabana all three points and condemn Bidco to relegation.

The defeat means Bidco become the second team to be relegated this season after former champions Sofapaka, whose drop was confirmed earlier this month.

Bidco earned promotion to the Premier League during the 2019-2020 National Super League season and managed to establish themselves in the top division for six years.

However, back-to-back defeats ended their hopes of survival before the campaign concludes.

For Shabana, the victory lifted them above Nairobi United into fourth place on 51 points as they continued their impressive season.

The match also marked another milestone for Shabana goalkeeper Steve Ochieng, who registered his 16th clean sheet of the campaign to tighten his grip on the Golden Glove award with two matches still left to play.