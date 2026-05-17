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Pressure on Gor Mahia as Ingwe close gap at the top

By Washington Onyango | May. 17, 2026
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AFC Leopards defender Emmanuel Lwangu celebrates after scoring against Kakamega Homeboyz during yesterday's SportPesa Premier League match at Mumias Sports Complex. [AFC Leopards Media]

AFC Leopards piled fresh pressure on league leaders Gor Mahia after edging Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in the Ingo Derby to cut the gap at the top of the SportPesa Premier League table to just one point.

The crucial victory at Mumias Sports Complex revived Ingwe’s hopes of ending their 28-year wait for the league title and set up a tense finish to the season with only two matches remaining.

Fred Ambani’s men now sit second on the table with 64 points from 32 matches, just behind Gor Mahia, who have 65 points but with a game in hand against Murang’a Seal scheduled for today at Nyayo Stadium.

The result also ended AFC Leopards’ frustrating run against Homeboyz. Ingwe had failed to beat the Kakamega-based side since December 2023 and had not secured an away victory over Patrick Odhiambo’s men in four years.

Leopards started strongly and took control in the first half through Emmanuel Lwangu, who opened the scoring after a lively start from the visitors.

AFC Leopards defender Emmanuel Lwangu celebrates after scoring against Kakamega Homeboyz during yesterday's SportPesa Premier League match at Mumias Sports Complex. [AFC Leopards Media]

The defender found himself unmarked inside the box to head home Kinyanjui’s corner set-piece delivery.

Samuel Semo then doubled the advantage before the break to silence the home crowd and hand Ingwe a comfortable cushion heading into the second half after finishing off Tyson Otieno’s weighted pass inside the penalty area.

Homeboyz attempted a late comeback and pulled one back through Boniface Nyabuto, but Leopards held firm to collect three valuable points that could prove decisive in the title race.

The victory keeps the pressure firmly on K’Ogalo ahead of their meeting with Murang’a Seal in Nairobi.

A win for K’Ogalo would restore their four-point cushion at the summit, but any slip could hand Leopards a major advantage in one of the closest title races in recent seasons.

While the spotlight remains on the battle for the title, the fight to avoid relegation is also becoming intense.

Mathare United boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Mara Sugar.

An own goal separated the two sides as the ‘Slum Boys’ moved to 38 points from 32 matches and climbed further away from the danger zone.

The result leaves Mathare in 12th position and gives them breathing space in the final stretch of the campaign.

At the other end, Posta Rangers picked up an important point after battling to a 2-2 draw against Nairobi United at Police Sacco Grounds.

Michael Karamor and Benson Omala scored for Nairobi United, while Oliver Maloba and Jackson Macharia found the net for Rangers.

The draw moved Posta Rangers to 37 points from 32 matches, though they remain dangerously close to the relegation battle.

Bidco United, currently second from bottom with 24 points, face a difficult assignment against Shabana today at Wang’uru Stadium as they continue their fight to escape relegation. 

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Related Topics

Gor Mahia FC Sportpesa Premier League Mumias Sports Complex AFC Leopards
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