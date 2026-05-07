Kipawa soccer academy pick key lessons from Germany tour

German football coach Sebastian Schächter and Kipawa Soccer Academy players during a training session at Bundesliga side Mainz 05 training ground. [Courtesy/ Kipawa Soccer Academy]

Kipawa Soccer Academy returned to the country on Tuesday after a two-week football tour in Germany, where players and coaches gained valuable exposure to one of the world’s leading football systems.

The delegation’s visit was made possible through support from FC Kaiserslautern, Felsenland Resort and Schächter Sports Group, who combined efforts to deliver a well-organised and impactful programme.