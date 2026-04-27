League sponsor calls for calm, transparency in FKF crisis

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FKF President Hussein Mohammed after meeting federation leaders and chairmen from all 48 FKF branches countrywide alongside members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on April 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyan football’s biggest commercial partner, SportPesa, has urged for a swift, transparent and independent resolution to the ongoing governance standoff at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), warning that instability risks derailing the progress made in the sport in recent years.

The gaming firm, which holds a 10-year title sponsorship deal for the SportPesa League, said it is “keenly following the happenings in Kenyan football” following escalating leadership disputes and growing concerns over the sport’s governance.

The crisis erupted last week when nine FKF Executive Committee members reportedly resolved to suspend President Mohammed Hussein over allegations of financial malpractices.

The same meeting allegedly installed his deputy, former international footballer Macdonald Mariga, as acting FKF president.

However, Hussein has rejected the suspension, dismissed the allegations, and insists he remains the legitimate office holder, deepening uncertainty within the country’s football leadership structure.

In a statement issued on Monday, SportPesa called for due process and independent investigations, insisting that any leadership changes must follow proper governance procedures.

“With respect to the allegations currently under review, SportPesa’s position is that all such matters must be subjected to a thorough, independent investigation in line with due process, including any change of leadership at FKF,” the company said.

It added: “We call for a swift, transparent, and fair resolution that upholds accountability while safeguarding the integrity and progress of Kenyan football, for the sake of the players, clubs, and fans who remain at the heart of the game.”

SportPesa reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Kenyan football, noting that its investment goes beyond sponsorship and is anchored on strengthening the broader sports ecosystem.

“As title sponsors of the SportPesa League, and partners in a 10-year deal, our primary interest remains the continued growth, stability, and integrity of the game alongside the wider sports ecosystem in which we have invested,” the statement read.

The firm further stressed that it will continue supporting initiatives aimed at improving the commercial viability of Kenyan football and expanding opportunities for local talent.

“We will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the game, deepen its commercial viability, and unlock opportunities for Kenyan talent, while standing for integrity, accountability, and sustainable growth across the sport,” SportPesa said.

Despite the current turbulence, the company acknowledged what it termed as “meaningful progress” achieved under FKF leadership in recent years.

Among the highlights cited were Kenya’s successful co-hosting of CHAN 2025, the Junior Starlets’ historic qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the Harambee Starlets’ qualification for WAFCON 2026, and Kenya hosting the FIFA Women’s Series.

“Our domestic league has also seen renewed momentum, with improved organisation of the top flight, increased visibility for clubs and players, and stronger engagement with commercial partners,” the statement noted.

SportPesa further observed encouraging efforts aimed at rebuilding trust in football governance, strengthening national team structures, and improving collaboration among stakeholders.

“These gains are contributing to a more vibrant football ecosystem that benefits players, fans, and the broader sports economy,” it added.

However, the governance dispute is not the only issue troubling Kenyan football. The company also recently condemned violence that erupted during a league match between Nairobi United and Gor Mahia at Dandora Stadium, which was abandoned after fan clashes.

In a statement issued on December 22, SportPesa expressed “deep regret” over the incident, saying the violence was “completely against the spirit of the league and the values we seek to promote.”

“As the title sponsor of the league and main sponsor of Gor Mahia FC, this is not in the spirit of the vision we hold and where we want to take the game,” the firm said.

While reiterating support for fan engagement campaigns such as #TwendeGame, SportPesa emphasized that stadium safety must remain a top priority and pledged to work with FKF, clubs, and security agencies to prevent future incidents.