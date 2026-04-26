Koech, Uganda's Chesang crowned Eldoret City Marathon champions

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Cheruiyot Koech crosses the finish line during the men's 42km Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on April 26, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard.

Kenya’s Cheruiyot Koech and Ugandan Dorrine Chesang were crowned the new champions of Eldoret City Marathon on Sunday.

The winners were among hundreds of elite athletes who took to the start line in the chase for glory on the streets of the City of Champions.

Koech and Chesang dominated the seventh edition, an event that also had a sizzling inaugural 1 Mile.

The 2026 event turned into a “theatre of dreams” as athletes set their sights on the rich prizes while testing their endurance ahead of upcoming well-oiled races across the globe.

Koech, who trains in Kericho took the lead in the 38km mark and maintained an impressive pace to the finish, in a race that kicked off with gigantic expectations, and under favourable weather conditions.

He claimed victory in 2:12:53, finishing ahead of Leonard Kiprotich who stopped the time in 2:13:23 and Hosea Kiplimo who sealed the podium in 14 seconds later.

Koech returned to the streets of Eldoret with a purpose. He finished 21st last year and battled with strong elites for decisive victory.

“My mother called me on Saturday evening and encouraged me to win it so that we can buy a piece of land for our family. I didn’t expect to win because my aim was to finish in the top 20 since I was 21st in last year’s edition,” said Koech.

Dorrine Chesang crosses the finish line to win the women's 42km race during the 7th edition of the Eldoret City Marathon on April 26, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The women’s 42km contest was punctuated by mind games as a pack of seven athletes stuck together until after 30km when it whittled down the winner, Margaret Muriuki and debutant Jackline Jerono who sustained the momentum until the finish.

Chesang pulled away from the other leaders with four kilometers to go and opened a comfortable lead.

She said it was her Eldoret City Marathon debut and that the race was part of her campaign to represent Uganda in the next World Championships.

“It was my first time running the Eldoret City Marathon because many sections of the course are flat compared to my hilly training base in Uganda,” Chesang, who once trained in Iten before relocating to Uganda said after victory.

From second left: Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Standard Group Editor-in-Chief John Bundotich and Customer Relations Officer North Rift Judy Yego during the 7th edition of the Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Gishu County, on April 26, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

She cut the tape in 2:30:26 while Muriuki clocked 2:30:45 and Jerono finished third in 2:31:51.

Wangare said the second place places her in a better position to run the Berlin Marathon, a dream World Marathon Major.

Track star Naomi Korir, who has represented Kenya at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest and the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade took the 1 Mile crown in the women’s category.

Kelvin Kimutai emerged victorious in the competitive men’s 1 Mile. Women participate in a 42km race during the 7th edition of the Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on April 26, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Wisley Rotich led hundreds of fun runners in exploring Eldoret City.

Governor Bii, whose county is the title sponsor, said Eldoret City confirmed that it was the powerhouse of athletics.

Kenya’s legend Kipchoge Keino, the 1968 Olympic gold medallist was among big names on the sidelines.