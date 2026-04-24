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CHAN scandal: FKF President Hussein Mohammed suspended

By Fred Kagonye | Apr. 24, 2026
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The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has been forced to step aside by the National Executive Committee (NEC) over a Sh42 million insurance scandal meant for the CHAN Pamoja tournament.

The NEC meeting recommended that his deputy, McDonald Mariga, take over in an acting capacity pending the conclusion of the investigation and forensic audit into the FKF affairs.

The Friday afternoon meeting also resolved to have acting CEO Dennis Gicheru and NEC member Abdallah Yusuf step aside over the same.

They want the three to stay out of office for a probe into the scandal by the relevant FKF, national and international bodies.

This comes after an expose from The Standard that showed how Sh42.4 million brokerage fees were wired to a company with no licence to operate.

In a statement, the NEC members decried their alleged exclusion from performing their roles within the federation.

The meeting also resolved to have Mariga constitute an urgent NEC meeting to put the FKF house in order after the resolutions.

“Pending any other directive and or resolution from Football Kenya Federation NEC, all bank accounts belonging to FKF, whether in the name of FKF or otherwise, or where Mr. Hussein Rashid Mohammed is a signatory in his fiduciary capacity as an agent and delegate of Football Kenya Federation, be frozen with immediate effect.”

The NEC members requested the global football governing body FIFA, Africa’s football governing body CAF and the Ministry of Sports to appoint reputable independent forensic audits to audit FKF affairs, officials and bodies over funds received from each body.

“All existing contracts entered into by Football Kenya Federation shall be reviewed by the National Executive Committee.”

The meeting was attended by Mariga, Central NEC members Kenneth Macharia, Peter Kamau (Lower Rift), Benard Korir (upper Rift), Caleb Sikobe (Western), Violet Kerubo (Women), Dan Shikanda (Nairobi), Collins Opiyo (Nyanza) and Gabriel Mghendi (Coast).

Those not in attendance were Mohammed Dabar, Charles Njoka and nominated member Kenneth Rungu.

 

 

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