Elite national sports talent camp officially kicks off in Nairobi

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Sports PS Elijah Mwangi after launching the Elite National Sports Camp at Hospital Hill High School, Nairobi. [Kenya Sports Academy]

The Elite National Sports Camp officially kicked off in Nairobi yesterday, marking a significant milestone in the continued effort to develop and elevate sporting talent across the country.

Now in its second day, the 10-day camp organised by the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) at Hospital Hill High School and Lavington Girls’ School has brought together over 600 most promising young athletes.

The camp features a diverse range of disciplines, including football, rugby, basketball, handball, volleyball, hockey, and chess.

The top talents were selected from the December National Sports Camps held in Eldoret, Nairobi, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Mombasa, and Wajir counties.

Speaking yesterday after launching the camp that will conclude on April 24, Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi said he was pleased with the initiative, terming it a good foundation for the next generation of champions.

“This initiative stands as a clear testament to the government's unwavering commitment to identifying, nurturing, and developing talent across the country,” said Mwangi.

“Through the dedicated efforts of the Kenya Academy of Sports, the camp continues to provide a structured and impactful platform for young athletes to refine their skills, gain exposure, and unlock their full potential.”

The event was graced by KAS Board chairman Thuo Cege, CEO Doreen Odhiambo, and Hospital Hill High School principal Kennedy Bunyasi, among other officials.