Five down two standing: Will Butere and Moi Girls Kamusinga survive the champions purge?

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Kisumu Day High School's Hockey team Captain Barliy Nagid (left) and Peter Wanjala of St Anthony's Boys-Kitale during Brookside National Term One hockey at Kisumu Day High School. April 7, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The landscape of Kenyan school sports continued to be altered yesterday as more champions from the 2025 games relinquished their crowns.

As this year’s Brookside Secondary Schools National Term One games end today in Kisumu, new champions will be crowned in various sports disciplines following the dethroning of last year’s winners. Joining St Luke’s Kimilili (boys’ handball), Musingu High School (boys’ hockey), Vihiga Boys (rugby 15s) Laiser Hill and Tigoi Girls, who relinquished their national crowns.

However, amidst the disruption of the older order, a classic remains. The greatest and most fierce schools’ hockey rivalry is back.

Former national and East Africa champions St Anthony’s Boys High School Kitale and Friends School Kamusinga (FSK) will renew their legendary rivalry in the final. Both sides are looking to recapture the title that has eluded them for years and restore their glory.

The two sides will meet again today for the first time since the 2022 national final that St Anthony’s Les Titans carried the day in Nakuru.

FSK Cougars, on the other hand, will be looking to make up for the lost three years that they were locked out of the nationals by Musingu. They go into the final clash on the back of a similar semi-final score of 1-0. St Anthony’s beat Our Lady Mercy Ringa Boys, while FSK edged out their hosts, Kisumu Day.

St Anthony’s coach Kelvin Lugalia said that their aim is to finally reclaim the national gong, but they don’t expect stiff competition.

“We have lost in the last three national finals and the boys are hungrier than ever before. We respect our opponents because they are a very good side but promise to fight from start to finish,” Lugalia said.

His FSK equal, Godfrey Muleyi, was full of praise for his charges, saying that returning to the nationals and reaching the final is not a mean feat.

“The boys have fought hard and I’m happy they have made it this far in the competition. Having been away for years felt like we were new to the competition because a lot has changed. Now that we are in the final, the boys are highly motivated and I know they will give their best because they want to lift the trophy,” said Muleyi.

In the girls’ title hunt, Reigning East Africa champions St Joseph’s Girls High School Kitale (JOGA) will face off with 2023 nationals and East Africa winners Nyamira in the final.

Nyamira came from 2-0 behind to hold Nyanza Region champions Ng’iya Girls to a 2-2 draw before knocking out the favorites 2-1 in a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Cecilia Akinyi saved a flick in the final quarter where captain Garcia Pauline and Emmaculate Atieno scored to force a draw.

Despite coming at the nationals as runners-up and below the pecking order, Nyamira proved themselves to be a strong side after not only reaching the finals but also coming out of the pool of death that had national champions Tigoi Girls, East Africa champs St Joseph Girls Kitale (JOGA) and St Charles Lwanga.

Nyamira captain Pauline said they never lost belief despite trailing, and they worked hard not to lose to Ng’iya for the fifth consecutive time.

“It has been a painful ride to the nationals, having been second best to Ng’iya the past two years, but we deserved to win after the fight we put in today. Nobody can take this win from us because the girls grinded, got down, got dirty to win. We carry the same spirit to the finals,” she said.

JOGA who are chasing their maiden national trophy, thrashed AIC Nyayo 4-0 in the other last-four encounter. Audrey Greener, Elizabeth Mapesa, Kamimi Cherish and Valerie Imisa all scored in JOGA’s big win as they seek to claim the vacant national hockey throne vacated when Tigoi Girls failed to come out of the preliminaries.

In what will be a rematch of their pool meeting that ended 0-0, JOGA coach John Lusaka said he is planning to play better than they did in the preliminaries.

“We were a little bit slow and our tactics did not work but we are ready for the finals. The girls have found their gear and we know what to do in the finals on Saturday (today),” said Lusaka.

In basketball, there will be no love lost when defending champions Butere Girls Cannons lock horns with familiar foes Kaya Tiwi at the Kisumu Polytechnic. The Cannons hammered Barchando 86-54 in the semis to reach their fourth consecutive national final as they look to complete a four-peat. Kaya Tiwi reached the finals after knocking out St Brigid’s from Rift Valley 72-52.

They began the match on the front foot, leading 27-9 in the first quarter, before a close 16-12 second quarter lead saw them lead 43-21 at half time. In the third quarter, Butere controlled the game 17-14 before closing the game with another big 26-19 fourth quarter dominance to win 86-54.

Butere coach Chris Odeke said they believe they can defend their title but only if they approach the game with respect. In what will be a repeat of last year’s final, Odeke watered down the favourites tag and insisted they can only win the game on the field.

“We are not listening to the sideline noises because I want my girls focused for the final. Kaya Tiwi are equally a strong side, and we need to respect them and play better. I believe in the girls,” said Odeke.

Lukenya Boys High School Stallions will take on FSK Tigers in the boys’ basketball finals. The Stallions thrashed homeboys St Mary’s Yala 67-49 to book a date with the Tigers, who stunned the then defending champions Laiser Hill 69-61 to secure their first final in over a decade.

Laiser Hill will take on St Mary’s today, with the winner securing the remaining automatic ticket to the East Africa games while the loser will wait and hope that Kenya takes four teams to Morogoro.

In rugby 15s, Kisii School will clash with 2018 national and East Africa champions Upper Hill in the final. Kisii School beat St Mary’s Yala 13-3 to secure a meeting with Upper Hill, who saw off Kakamega High School 12-11 in a tightly contested semi-final.

In handball, Moi Girls Kamusinga will face off with JOGA in the national finals in Kisumu today.

Rift Valley heavyweights JOGA, on the other hand, ended newcomers Nyakach Girls’ title campaign with a 31-20 win in the second semi-final.