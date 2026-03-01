Mutash unleashes top swings to floor rivals in Mombasa meet

Audio By Vocalize

The best past chairman prize was scooped by handicap 18 Johnstone Wamunyua on 37 points. [File, Standard]

Coast Lady golfer Priscillar Mutash had every reason to celebrate after surprising a team of 152 strong players to emerge the overall winner at the Sea-front course on Saturday.

Braving the day’s strong winds from the nearby Indian Ocean, Mutash scored 43 stableford points to clinch the top spot in the Club Chairman’s (Lawrence Odhiambo) prize tournament.

“Although the course was really challenging with strong winds, tricky hole pin positions and hot weather, I'm truly honoured with this victory. This win means a lot to me, especially coming at this beginning of the season. I am thrilled also to be part of this club's legacy and I would like to thank our chairman (Odhiambo) for hosting such an amazing tournament," said Mutash.

Elvis Nduati, playing off handicap 19, was the overall runner-up with a score of 40 points.

The Men winner prize was claimed by handicap 12 Justine Ongere on a two way countback score of 39 points after tying up with handicap 22 Patrick Muturi and third placed handicap 1 Gurbux Singh who was also the best gross winner with a 2 under par 69 gross.

Diani’s Diamond Leisure Golf Resort Club Lady captain Getrude Mwendah playing off handicap 32 was the best lady on 40 points with handicap 24 Gladys Kasi surviving for the runners up slot on a count back score of 39 points after tying with third placed handicap 30 Susan Mwangi.

The best past chairman prize was scooped by handicap 18 Johnstone Wamunyua on 37 points, while Nyali Golf and Country Club Chairman Michael Sangoro scored 22 points to emerge the best Coast chairman of the day.

David Gaitho carded 34 points to win the best Royal Nairobi Golf club team prize, while Nyali Golf and Country club’ handicap 18 Andrew Miheso on 41 points and handicap 2 Nathan Ngweno’s 35 points were the best guest and juniors respectively.

Elsewhere at Thika Sports Club, handicap 9 Sam Njenga carded 42 points to emerge the overall winner of the chairman’s (Keneth CHege) prize tournament that featured 251 players.

Handicap 3 David Matano brought 37 points to win the Men Division A prize with handicap 7 Munge Karoki taking the runner-up slot on 36 points.

Division lady winner was handicap 16 Eunice Muthemba on a countback score of 34 points, tying on the same score with runner-up placed handicap 14 Naomi Kimata.

Handicap 15 Isaac Charagu brought 41 points to emerge the Division 2 men winner, while the runner-up slot was won by handicap 16 Brian Nyamu who had 38 points.