×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why LoldiaSS4 and SS9 will test top drivers in Naivasha

By Robert Abong’o | Mar. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville and his co‑driver Martijn Wydaeghe at the Nawisa shakedown stage in Naivasha during the 2026 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on March 12, 2026. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard].

The third leg of the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC), the Safari Rally, vroomed off to a high note on Thursday amid wet conditions in Naivasha. 

The race has definitely accelerated into life, with the intensity set to go a notch higher today as drivers take on the longest competitive section of this year’s event – Loldia. 

With the ongoing rains, the stage is expected to be one of the defining tests of the rally. Spanning 25.04 kilometres, the stretch will test drivers’ skill and willpower, demanding a careful balance of patience and speed, as crews navigate the varied terrain of the Rift Valley.

Loldia 1, which forms SS4 of the rally, is scheduled to start at 9.06am, while the second pass, Loldia 2 (SS9), will run later in the afternoon from 3.56pm.

The stage begins with a tight uphill climb toward the top of Eburru Hill before plunging through sections that overlook Lake Naivasha.

The route has been extended into the scenic Eburru Forest, adding another layer of challenge for drivers navigating through slim paths and changing surfaces. 

Drivers will most likely come across sweeping high-speed sections peppered by sharp turns, with rally cars expected to navigate through rising and falling terrain that can temporarily lighten the load on suspension systems. 

Much of the stage cuts through classic Rift Valley landscapes, featuring volcanic red soil tracks, open grassland and dense scrubland dotted with eucalyptus and acacia trees. 

Drivers should also expect to encounter some wildlife in the area, typically buffalo and waterbucks. This is due to the fact that some sections in Loldia open into wide plateaus, where drivers are likely to reach full throttle before descending into tighter scrubland corridors.  A number of technical segments are also spread throughout the stage, requiring drivers to remain alert. In one section, competitors will approach a fast right-hand corner near a cluster of rustic wooden structures.

In another, the cars will burst out of shaded tree covers into brighter open ground, a transition that demands quick adjustments and critical thinking while they also try to keep their speed in check. 

In other parts of the stage, large rocks positioned close to the edge of the road will force drivers to carefully select their racing lines. The route also features uneven terrain and steep embankments, which can easily unsettle the cars.

At one point, a deep washout in the track could send vehicles momentarily airborne, placing heavy strain on the suspension when they come back down.

Historically, the Loldia stage has always proven unforgiving. During the 2021 edition, Belgian driver Thierry Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe, while leading the race, suffered a broken rear-right damper, which forced them to retire after limping through.

“It must have been broken before; it’s not possible. You can see many cracks,” Neuville said to his engineers.

Last year, M-Sport Ford’s Grégoire Munster also lost dear time after his rear-right suspension snapped while tackling the same stretch. With its length, varied terrain and history of mechanical drama, Loldia is expected to once again test the nerve of the world’s best rally drivers as they push their machines through one of the most demanding stages of the Safari Rally. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2026 WRC Safari Rally Loldia 2 (SS9) Belgian Driver Thierry Neuville M-Sport Ford’s Grégoire Munster
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Opinion
By Zidia Mwazala
2 hrs ago
Why accelerating digital inclusion is key to protecting women online
Opinion
By Khadija Mohammed
2 hrs ago
Final 10 nights of Ramadan mark peak of prayer, seeking forgiveness
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
By Kelvin Karani 2 hrs ago
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved