Why LoldiaSS4 and SS9 will test top drivers in Naivasha

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville and his co‑driver Martijn Wydaeghe at the Nawisa shakedown stage in Naivasha during the 2026 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on March 12, 2026. ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard].

The third leg of the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC), the Safari Rally, vroomed off to a high note on Thursday amid wet conditions in Naivasha.

The race has definitely accelerated into life, with the intensity set to go a notch higher today as drivers take on the longest competitive section of this year’s event – Loldia.

With the ongoing rains, the stage is expected to be one of the defining tests of the rally. Spanning 25.04 kilometres, the stretch will test drivers’ skill and willpower, demanding a careful balance of patience and speed, as crews navigate the varied terrain of the Rift Valley.

Loldia 1, which forms SS4 of the rally, is scheduled to start at 9.06am, while the second pass, Loldia 2 (SS9), will run later in the afternoon from 3.56pm.

The stage begins with a tight uphill climb toward the top of Eburru Hill before plunging through sections that overlook Lake Naivasha.

The route has been extended into the scenic Eburru Forest, adding another layer of challenge for drivers navigating through slim paths and changing surfaces.

Drivers will most likely come across sweeping high-speed sections peppered by sharp turns, with rally cars expected to navigate through rising and falling terrain that can temporarily lighten the load on suspension systems.

Much of the stage cuts through classic Rift Valley landscapes, featuring volcanic red soil tracks, open grassland and dense scrubland dotted with eucalyptus and acacia trees.

Drivers should also expect to encounter some wildlife in the area, typically buffalo and waterbucks. This is due to the fact that some sections in Loldia open into wide plateaus, where drivers are likely to reach full throttle before descending into tighter scrubland corridors. A number of technical segments are also spread throughout the stage, requiring drivers to remain alert. In one section, competitors will approach a fast right-hand corner near a cluster of rustic wooden structures.

In another, the cars will burst out of shaded tree covers into brighter open ground, a transition that demands quick adjustments and critical thinking while they also try to keep their speed in check.

In other parts of the stage, large rocks positioned close to the edge of the road will force drivers to carefully select their racing lines. The route also features uneven terrain and steep embankments, which can easily unsettle the cars.

At one point, a deep washout in the track could send vehicles momentarily airborne, placing heavy strain on the suspension when they come back down.

Historically, the Loldia stage has always proven unforgiving. During the 2021 edition, Belgian driver Thierry Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe, while leading the race, suffered a broken rear-right damper, which forced them to retire after limping through.

“It must have been broken before; it’s not possible. You can see many cracks,” Neuville said to his engineers.

Last year, M-Sport Ford’s Grégoire Munster also lost dear time after his rear-right suspension snapped while tackling the same stretch. With its length, varied terrain and history of mechanical drama, Loldia is expected to once again test the nerve of the world’s best rally drivers as they push their machines through one of the most demanding stages of the Safari Rally.