×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Safari Rally 2026: KeNHA issues traffic advisory, lists alternative routes to Naivasha

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Activities during cars preparation at the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya Service Park at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute in Naivasha on March 11, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has warned motorists to brace for disruptions on key roads as the Safari Rally takes over Naivasha from March 12 to 15.

The rally, the third leg of the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC), will affect movement along major highways, with KeNHA advising road users to use alternative routes to avoid gridlock.

Truck drivers face the sternest warning: park at undesignated locations on the highway and face immediate arrest.

KeNHA outlined four alternative routes for motorists. The scenic route runs through Nairobi, Rironi, Magumu Flyover, Njambini, Ol Kalou, Dundori and Lanet.

The adventure route goes through Nairobi, Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, Dundori and Lanet. Motorists can also use the Thika Trial, which runs through Nairobi, Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, Dundori and Lanet, or the Suswa shortcut via Nairobi, Ngong, Suswa, Narok and Nakuru.

The advisory compounds an already difficult situation on the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok (B7) Road, where silt deposits at Kedong Ranch near Suswa have left sections impassable following heavy rains.

"KeNHA wishes to notify motorists that earlier today the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and deposition of silt at Kedong Ranch near Suswa," the authority said, directing affected motorists to use the Ngong-Suswa Road as an alternative.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

WRC Safari Rally Safari Rally 2026 Nairobi-Nakuru Highway 2026 WRC
.

Latest Stories

Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Opinion
By Habib Lukaya
3 hrs ago
Top 10 countries account for 79pc of planned rooms
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
New law will strengthen virtual assets providers' framework
Opinion
By Yvette Mbaja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved