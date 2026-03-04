Kenya keen on Safari Rally contract renewal with WRC

Audio By Vocalize

Thierry Neuville from Belgium navigated by Martijn Wydaeghe at Hells Gate in Naivasha on March 23, 2025. [File, Standard]

As the six year contract of WRC Safari Rally comes to an end this year, Kenyans are hoping the deal will be renewed by the Federation of International Automobile (FIA).

Safari Rally, the last of the six-series of the global event, revs-off in Naivasha on March 12.

And millions of the country’s and global rally fans are waiting in baited breath if the contract will be extended.

Renewal of WRC events comes with lots of strict tough and discrete rally measures that must be fully adhered in regard to FIA’s international requirements.

FIA’s Kenya’s representative Maina Muturi has come to the defence of Kenya’s record in adhering to the requirements of the World Rallying Championships (WRC) and is optimistic a new contract will be signed.

“We have done our best here and I’m pretty sure WRC officials will renew it,” he said.

With a viewership of over 500 million people globally, Muturi said it’s one of the central attractions to FIA Executive Council.

“WRC Safari Rally has the largest viewership globally of all their events in the FIA calendar of events annually that attracts all professional rally drivers globally and in the continent,” he said.

Despite it having the largest viewership globally, Muturi believes Kenyan organisers have always worked round the clock to adhere to all their requirements in regard to FIA’s rules and statutes in the hosting of WRC rallies.

“We have as well adhered to all FIA requirements from the time we were returned back to the WRC status. We’ll not relent in protecting the Safari Rally WRC status,” said Muturi who’s also the Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) president.

He said KMSF had tightened and will continue to tighten security measures for both rally fans and drivers this time and beyond.

“This is why we still have it (WRC Safari Rally) competing in closed circuits on private land and not in public farms, which could be very risky to the drivers and rally fans,” he said.

The rally has equally attracted a large pool of experienced professional drivers from all corners of the world. Muturi said the event is very popular both regionally and globally.

From the region, it has attracted drivers from Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

“This time it has attracted professional drivers from Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania in the East Africa Community block. We would have wished if some more from Burundi, South Sudan or Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) could have been part of it this time or in the future,” Muturi stated.

Muturi is optimistic WRC Safari Rally would retain its status come next season and there should be no cause for alarm.

“We have no reason to believe, FIA has confidence in us on how we have managed this event for the past six years. And we’ll continue to do so in the next chapters of the event once FIA renews the same contract,” said KMSF boss.